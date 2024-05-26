Back

Man, 30, found dead in shipping container after going missing for days

The police do not suspect foul play.

Daniel Seow | May 26, 2024, 11:35 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 30-year-old man was found dead in a shipping container in Mandai on Wednesday (May 22) after reportedly going missing for days.

When searching for him, his employer opened the shipping container to find his body lying there, Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reported.

Deceased had been working there for about a year

The man's body was found in a third-floor unit at the Mandai Foodlink industrial building.

Police had cordoned off the area by 2pm and were seen collecting evidence from a blue storage container at the door of the unit.

The container was several metres long and emitted a pungent stench.

An employee from a neighbouring unit told Shin Min that the deceased had been working for a middle-aged couple who ran a business selling alcoholic products.

They had been in business for about three to four years, and the man had been hired to work there about a year ago, he added.

The male owner was questioned by police at the scene, Shin Min said. He also declined a media interview.

The deceased reportedly lost contact with the employer after entering the building on May 16, according to Shin Min, citing "sources familiar with the case."

After numerous failed attempts to reach him, the employer was shocked to find his body in the storage container on May 22, and called the police immediately, Shin Min reported.

No foul play suspected: Police

Police confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 5 Mandai Link at about 11:35am on May 22.

A 30-year-old man was found lying motionless inside a container and was pronounced dead at scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News

Uncle Ong, 70, still feeding more than 30 cats daily in Kallang & Hougang

A Good Samaritan has offered to take any injured or sick cat to the vet and oversee the costs.

May 26, 2024, 06:18 PM

Over 25 cyclists caught along Clementi Rd, West Coast H'way for riding in groups of more than 10

Breaking the rules.

May 26, 2024, 05:56 PM

Italian teenager, 15, who died in 2006, to be world's 1st Millennial saint

Carlo Acutis, who was born in 1991 and died at the age of 15, was attributed two miracles by Pope Francis.

May 26, 2024, 05:39 PM

M'sia celeb chef Chef Ammar opens restaurant in Bugis

Yum.

May 26, 2024, 04:53 PM

Keanu Reeves lookalike spotted in Thailand, wearing elephant pants & grilling cuttlefish

Everything's got a price.

May 26, 2024, 03:34 PM

M'sian woman, 34, accuses teacher of making child stand in hot sun for almost 3 hours, police say it was 10 minutes

The son was rushed to the hospital, where he was found to be suffering from heat exhaustion.

May 26, 2024, 12:55 PM

UK PM Rishi Sunak vows to bring back compulsory National Service if he wins general election

18-year-olds would be offered the choice of either joining the military full-time, or volunteering one weekend every month to carry out a community service.

May 26, 2024, 10:46 AM

S'porean man, 70, appeals 4 months' jail term for safety breaches leading to man killed by boom lift, gets 14 months' jail instead

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said the "staggering" number of 9,000 workplace safety breaches a year might be a pressing problem.

May 26, 2024, 08:57 AM

Man, 22, arrested after allegedly pawning fake ring for S$1,050

The gold ring weighed unusually light.

May 26, 2024, 01:15 AM

Man, 36, allegedly breaks into factory & school in Tampines

He stole two shirts and a bag from the school.

May 26, 2024, 01:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.