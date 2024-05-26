Man, 30, found dead in shipping container after going missing for days

A 30-year-old man was found dead in a shipping container in Mandai on Wednesday (May 22) after reportedly going missing for days.

When searching for him, his employer opened the shipping container to find his body lying there, Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reported.

Deceased had been working there for about a year

The man's body was found in a third-floor unit at the Mandai Foodlink industrial building.

Police had cordoned off the area by 2pm and were seen collecting evidence from a blue storage container at the door of the unit.

The container was several metres long and emitted a pungent stench.

An employee from a neighbouring unit told Shin Min that the deceased had been working for a middle-aged couple who ran a business selling alcoholic products.

They had been in business for about three to four years, and the man had been hired to work there about a year ago, he added.

The male owner was questioned by police at the scene, Shin Min said. He also declined a media interview.

The deceased reportedly lost contact with the employer after entering the building on May 16, according to Shin Min, citing "sources familiar with the case."

After numerous failed attempts to reach him, the employer was shocked to find his body in the storage container on May 22, and called the police immediately, Shin Min reported.

No foul play suspected: Police

Police confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 5 Mandai Link at about 11:35am on May 22.

A 30-year-old man was found lying motionless inside a container and was pronounced dead at scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

