Back

Uncle Ong, 70, still feeding more than 30 cats daily in Kallang & Hougang

A Good Samaritan has offered to take any injured or sick cat to the vet and oversee the costs.

Belmont Lay | May 26, 2024, 06:18 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

I, along with many others in Singapore, have been helping Uncle Ong with his cat-feeding expenses since March 2023.

I bumped into the 70-year-old bus driver on multiple occasions while getting off work and befriended him.

This was after I noticed that, without fail, he would show up each evening in the Kallang industrial area to feed community cats by himself.

After I got to know him, I discovered that he has been feeding 30 or more cats in Kallang and Hougang daily rain or shine, even on public holidays and weekends, paying for the cat food out of his own pocket.

He is making about S$1,000-plus a month driving a bus.

He has been feeding cats for the last 16 years.

The cats, which I also noticed, would wait for him like this all the time:

By Mothership

Here are some things I learned more than one year on.

1. He is going to stop driving a bus but will continue feeding cats

Uncle Ong is planning to retire.

He told me he will do so when he can no longer drive a bus any more.

He is not sure when, but he is sure that time will come.

However, that would not stop him from feeding cats, which cost about S$20 a day at the moment, owing to the sheer number of cats he feeds.

He said he will rely on public transport, with cat food in tow on a trolley, to get to Kallang.

He lives in Hougang.

I thought about asking him why can't he just stop, but then I realised the answer before even asking: Because no one else would be able to do so and then what would happen to the cats?

2. Community cat-feeding is a community effort

Over the last 14 months or so, I have come to realise that community cat-feeding on a large scale is, well, a community effort.

Cat feeders who feed one or two, or a handful of cats each day in their estate, can pull it off on a personal level.

But to feel 30 or more cats at two locations daily would require some logistics and heavy lifting.

The public has since stepped in with donations to help Uncle Ong buy cat food.

They are able to do so as they can make a donation by purchasing the cat food online directly from S&S Pet's Shop, the pet food shop at Block 462 Tampines Street 44 that Uncle Ong frequents.

The pet food shop, run by Steven Chan, will organise the delivery of cat food to Uncle Ong's home, or safekeep them in his shop until they get picked up.

3. No "succession plans"

The inevitable outcome foreseeable at the moment is that there will come a day when Uncle Ong cannot feed the cats anymore.

There have been days where he had injured himself, owing to his age, and he could not carry out the feeding rounds as thoroughly or as punctually as he would have liked to.

There is currently no "succession plan" or any networking with existing cat feeding groups or communities, because Uncle Ong is operating solo at a part of Kallang that is removed from housing estates.

From my conversations with him, I have come to understand he has not taken a break or gone on holiday in a very long time.

And he does not plan to.

4. Some Good Samaritans have stepped in

That being said, many Good Samaritans have appeared since Uncle Ong's story was made public over the past year.

He personally told me that a kind individual has offered to take any cat that is injured or ill to the vet and oversee the cost of the veterinary fees.

Others in the area, believed to be working in the Kallang industrial estate, have offered cat food and some cash to shoulder a bit of the financial responsibility.

How to donate

Those who wish to help Uncle Ong can purchase cat food for him via this link.

Or those who want to give smaller sums can contact S&S Pet's Shop directly at [email protected].

Top photos via Mothership

Over 25 cyclists caught along Clementi Rd, West Coast H'way for riding in groups of more than 10

Breaking the rules.

May 26, 2024, 05:56 PM

Italian teenager, 15, who died in 2006, to be world's 1st Millennial saint

Carlo Acutis, who was born in 1991 and died at the age of 15, was attributed two miracles by Pope Francis.

May 26, 2024, 05:39 PM

M'sia celeb chef Chef Ammar opens restaurant in Bugis

Yum.

May 26, 2024, 04:53 PM

Keanu Reeves lookalike spotted in Thailand, wearing elephant pants & grilling cuttlefish

Everything's got a price.

May 26, 2024, 03:34 PM

M'sian woman, 34, accuses teacher of making child stand in hot sun for almost 3 hours, police say it was 10 minutes

The son was rushed to the hospital, where he was found to be suffering from heat exhaustion.

May 26, 2024, 12:55 PM

Man, 30, found dead in shipping container after going missing for days

The police do not suspect foul play.

May 26, 2024, 11:35 AM

UK PM Rishi Sunak vows to bring back compulsory National Service if he wins general election

18-year-olds would be offered the choice of either joining the military full-time, or volunteering one weekend every month to carry out a community service.

May 26, 2024, 10:46 AM

S'porean man, 70, appeals 4 months' jail term for safety breaches leading to man killed by boom lift, gets 14 months' jail instead

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said the "staggering" number of 9,000 workplace safety breaches a year might be a pressing problem.

May 26, 2024, 08:57 AM

Man, 22, arrested after allegedly pawning fake ring for S$1,050

The gold ring weighed unusually light.

May 26, 2024, 01:15 AM

Man, 36, allegedly breaks into factory & school in Tampines

He stole two shirts and a bag from the school.

May 26, 2024, 01:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.