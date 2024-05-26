Over 25 cyclists caught along Clementi Rd, West Coast H'way for riding in groups of more than 10

More than 25 cyclists were caught on Saturday morning (May 25) for riding in larger groups than permitted.

This was during the latest crackdown by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and traffic police on errant cyclists, according to a Facebook post by LTA.

In pictures

The crackdown was carried out along Clementi Road and West Coast Highway on May 25.

One picture from the operation showed a group of at least 14 cyclists hogging the middle lane of a major road.

Other images showed different groups of cyclists who were subsequently pulled over by enforcement officers.

At least one group of cyclists was seen wearing matching attire.

Illegal to cycle in groups of more than 10 in S'pore

In the post, LTA reminded cyclists that it is an offence in Singapore to cycle on roads in groups larger than five cyclists in a single file, or 10 cyclists riding two abreast.

Groups should also keep a minimum distance of 30m — or two lamp posts — between one another.

These group size rules took effect from Jan. 1, 2022 in a bid to improve road safety.

Cyclists found guilty of flouting the rules can be fined up to S$150 for first-time offenders.

For more serious cases, they can face heftier fines or even jail terms.

A joint enforcement operation by LTA and TP conducted from end April to early May 2024 resulted in around 20 cyclists caught for cycling in groups larger than 10 and using non-compliant active mobility devices.

And in July 2023, 26 errant cyclists were each fined S$150 for breaching the group size rule.

"LTA and TP will continue to take action against those who breach our rules," the authorities stated in the May 25 post.

Related articles:

Top image from LTA / Facebook