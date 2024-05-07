Around 20 cyclists in S'pore caught riding in a group of more than 10 & using non-compliant devices

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the traffic police caught around 20 cyclists over two weeks in joint operations against errant cyclists on the roads and non-compliant active mobility devices.

The offences included riding in a group size larger than 10, LTA said on May 6.

"LTA will continue to enforce against errant active mobility users who endanger others with their irresponsible behaviour," LTA said using the catch-all "active mobility" term to refer to bicycles, power-assisted bicycles (PABs), personal mobility devices (PMDs) and personal mobility aids (PMAs).

Day and night operations

Photos accompanying the post showed LTA enforcement officers and traffic police officers having stopped at least one group of cyclists after pulling them over at a bus stop.

Another set of photos showed the authorities at Woodlands Waterfront at night.

One photo showed six bicycles on the ground, which are believed to be devices not affixed with brakes.

Since 2021, all bicycles must have brakes installed if they are to be used on public paths and roads, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said then.

Compliance with existing requirements

In its social media post, LTA reminded cyclists that their devices must comply with existing requirements and they must observe group length limit.

Those cycling on the roads must do so in a single file of up to five cyclists.

A total of 10 cyclists can ride two abreast and maintain a minimum distance of 30m or two lamp posts between groups on the roads.

The rules and guidelines for safe cycling can be found here.

Top photos via LTA