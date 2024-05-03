S'pore vs South Korea Jun. 6 match at National Stadium: Tickets at S$10-S$40 on sale now

Singapore will play South Korea at the National Stadium on Jun. 6, 2024, for the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

The full 50,000 capacity will be open for this match.

Tickets are now on sale for the general public.

Only 5,000 seats will be allocated for away fans.

South Korea, which beat Singapore 5-0 when they met the first time in South Korea, is once again expected to play their strongest team to secure the top spot in the qualifying group.

English Premier League stars such as Son Heung Min and Hwang Hee Chan are expected to start.

This will be the final home match of the Lions’ World Cup qualifying campaign in the second round.

The match is also the second home match for the Singapore national team’s new head coach, Tsutomu Ogura.

The Lions held China to a 2-2 draw in his first match in charge.

“I hope our fans saw the fight that our team put up in both matches against China. Korea is a very tough challenge and one of the best teams in Asia. We will need a full capacity support of our fans to be our 12th man on the pitch, and give the Koreans a tough game,” said Ogura.

Five categories of tickets

Ticket prices range from S$10 to S$40 across five ticket categories.

CAT 1 S$40

CAT 2 S$25

CAT 3 S$20

CAT 4 S$12

CAT 5 S$10

Away fans tickets: S$30 each

Away fans will be seated in the West Zone area, with tickets priced at S$30 each.

S$150 ticket

A new hospitality package priced at S$150 per person, excluding booking fees, will also be on sale.

This provides on-site privileges at the stadium, including dedicated entry via Gate 6, expedited security clearance, access to the OCBC Lounge two hours before kick-off and during halftime, and food and beverages.

There will also be an exclusive meet and greet and photo opportunity session with Singapore’s Lions Legends.

Special discount for Cat 2 tickets

Local supporters can enjoy a 60 per cent discount when purchasing four Category 2 tickets at the Home (Singapore) East Zone for just S$40, down from S$100.

This offer is on a first-come, first-served basis, with only 800 tickets (200 bundles of four) available.

Each patron is allowed a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction.

Match day tickets

Match tickets can be purchased onsite at the Singapore Sports Hub Box Office located at Kallang Wave Mall, on match day from 3pm until 9:45pm, but this is strictly subject to availability.

Ticketing fees

Ticketing fees apply.

S$1 per ticket for ticket prices S$19.99 and below

S$2 per ticket for ticket prices S$20 to S$29.99

S$3 per ticket for ticket prices S$30 to S$39.99 and

S$4 per ticket for ticket prices above S$40

Top photos via @grandstandsgp TikTok & Son Heung Min Facebook