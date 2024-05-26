50 evacuate after power-assisted bicycle's battery pack causes fire in Bedok

A fire broke out around midnight at 38 Bedok South Road on May 25, causing about 50 people to self-evacuate.

The fire involved a Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB) located along a corridor, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in response to Mothership's queries.

Footage of the fire was posted onto TikTok.

Orange flames can be seen on the corridor of the fifth floor, causing small, periodical explosions.

Black smoke can be seen billowing from the fire.

The SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet.

There were no reported injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the fire had likely originated from the battery pack of the PAB.

"To prevent PAB fires, the SCDF would like to remind the public not to charge the batteries for an extended period of time or leave them charging overnight."

The SCDF also advised the public to avoid purchasing or using non-original batteries.

