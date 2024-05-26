Back

50 evacuate after power-assisted bicycle's battery pack causes fire in Bedok

There were no reported injuries.

Ruth Chai | May 26, 2024, 06:50 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A fire broke out around midnight at 38 Bedok South Road on May 25, causing about 50 people to self-evacuate.

The fire involved a Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB) located along a corridor, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in response to Mothership's queries.

Footage of the fire was posted onto TikTok.

Orange flames can be seen on the corridor of the fifth floor, causing small, periodical explosions.

Black smoke can be seen billowing from the fire.

@shopwithlala4 so scary, fire at my opposite Blk Bedok South Ave 2 hopefully everyone is safe n fine #fire #explosion ♬ original sound - shopwithlala

The SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet.

There were no reported injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the fire had likely originated from the battery pack of the PAB.

"To prevent PAB fires, the SCDF would like to remind the public not to charge the batteries for an extended period of time or leave them charging overnight."

The SCDF also advised the public to avoid purchasing or using non-original batteries.

Top photo via SCDF

Top photo via shopwithlala4/TikTok

Uncle Ong, 70, still feeding more than 30 cats daily in Kallang & Hougang

A Good Samaritan has offered to take any injured or sick cat to the vet and oversee the costs.

May 26, 2024, 06:18 PM

Over 25 cyclists caught along Clementi Rd, West Coast H'way for riding in groups of more than 10

Breaking the rules.

May 26, 2024, 05:56 PM

Italian teenager, 15, who died in 2006, to be world's 1st Millennial saint

Carlo Acutis, who was born in 1991 and died at the age of 15, was attributed two miracles by Pope Francis.

May 26, 2024, 05:39 PM

M'sia celeb chef Chef Ammar opens restaurant in Bugis

Yum.

May 26, 2024, 04:53 PM

Keanu Reeves lookalike spotted in Thailand, wearing elephant pants & grilling cuttlefish

Everything's got a price.

May 26, 2024, 03:34 PM

M'sian woman, 34, accuses teacher of making child stand in hot sun for almost 3 hours, police say it was 10 minutes

The son was rushed to the hospital, where he was found to be suffering from heat exhaustion.

May 26, 2024, 12:55 PM

Man, 30, found dead in shipping container after going missing for days

The police do not suspect foul play.

May 26, 2024, 11:35 AM

UK PM Rishi Sunak vows to bring back compulsory National Service if he wins general election

18-year-olds would be offered the choice of either joining the military full-time, or volunteering one weekend every month to carry out a community service.

May 26, 2024, 10:46 AM

S'porean man, 70, appeals 4 months' jail term for safety breaches leading to man killed by boom lift, gets 14 months' jail instead

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said the "staggering" number of 9,000 workplace safety breaches a year might be a pressing problem.

May 26, 2024, 08:57 AM

Man, 22, arrested after allegedly pawning fake ring for S$1,050

The gold ring weighed unusually light.

May 26, 2024, 01:15 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.