M'sia Foreign Affairs minister Mohd Hasan to make 1st official visit to S'pore in current role

Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamad Hasan will make an official visit to Singapore from May 27 to 28, 2024.

This will be his first visit to Singapore in his current capacity as Malaysia's Foreign Minister, and keeps up the momentum of high-level bilateral exchanges, according to a press statement from Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This follows a May 10 statement by Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim that he is ready to continue strengthening bilateral relations between Malaysia and Singapore under the leadership of new Singaporean prime minister, Lawrence Wong.

Will speak to senior political leaders in S'pore

During his visit, Mohamad will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, PM Lawrence Wong, and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He will be hosted to an official lunch by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower, Zaqy Mohamad, will also join the official lunch.

Last visited S'pore as Defence Minister

Mohamad, an Umno politician commonly known as "Tok Mat", last visited Singapore in June 2023 when he still held the post of Defence Minister.

This was part of the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue where he met his Singaporean counterpart and Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen.

He was then chosen to head Malaysia's foreign ministry following Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's first cabinet reshuffle last December.

Top image from Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan / Facebook