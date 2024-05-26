Back

'Inside Out 2'-themed children's festival at Gardens by the Bay until Jun. 22, 2024

Exciting.

Ruth Chai | Yeo Gi-Anne | May 26, 2024, 08:16 PM

Events

Gardens by the Bay's Children Festival will return for its 10th edition, featuring a collaboration with Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2".

The collaboration, which starts on May 25, features large-scale installations and is the only Inside Out-themed outdoor carnival in Southeast Asia.

This is ahead of the movie's release on Jun. 13 in Singapore.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nova (@mothership.nova)

Here are some of the following activities, installations and highlights of the festival.

Kaleidoscope of Memories

The centrepiece installation is inspired by the long term memory storage facility that houses the main character, Riley's, memories in the movie.

Visitors can create their own memory orb by scanning a QR code at the installation, selecting the character that best reflects one's emotions, posing for a photo and uploading it to the installation.

The photo will be projected alongside others' memorable moments on the animated wall.

Photo by Yeo Gi-anne

Photo by Yeo Gi-anne

Mood Swings

The installation, inspired by the character "Joy", features swings to delight your inner child.

Photo by Yeo Gi-anne

Expression Doodles

At this installation inspired by characters "Sadness" and "Embarrassment", children can "paint" with a water brush to reveal doodles on the installation.

Photo by Yeo Gi-anne

Emoticon Mirrors

The mirror maze and large-scale buzz wire activities are inspired by characters "Fear" and "Anxiety".

Photo by Yeo Gi-anne

Fort Pillowtown

Inspired by the character "Ennui", children can relax at this installation and build pillow fortresses.

Photo by Yeo Gi-anne

Memory Orb Mountain

Children can play with large inflatable balls at this play area, which symbolises the embracing of emotions.

The balls will also glow in the evenings, culminating in a fun spectacle.

Photo by Yeo Gi-anne

Special Garden Rhapsody

Visitors can also look forward to a special edition of the nightly Garden Rhapsody light and sound show during the duration of Children’s Festival, titled "The Medley of Emotions".

In addition to the lights on the Supertrees, the Memory Orbs within the Kaleidoscope of Memories installation will also synchronise their illumination and change colours in harmony with the Inside Out soundtrack.

Garden Rhapsody plays at 7:45pm and 8:45pm every evening.

Free movie screenings

Complimentary outdoor screenings of Disney and Pixar movies such as "Coco", "Elemental", "Finding Dory" and "Incredibles 2" will be held on the first two weekends of May 25 and May 26, and Jun. 1 and Jun. 2.

The festival runs until Jun. 22, and most of the activities are free.

Merchandise

A special retail pop up selling themed merchandise will be set up.

Some of the products offered include apparel, reversible bucket hats, tote bags, drinkware, cushions, stationery and more.

Photo via Disney Pixar

Win tickets

Between May 25 and Jun. 9, visitors may also win tickets to a movie screening of "Inside Out 2".

They will need to take a creative photo of their adventures at Gardens by the Bay’s Children's Festival and upload it to their Instagram account with the hashtags #GBBChildrensFest #gardensbythebay #InsideOut2SG.

Each winner will receive four movie tickets and a discount voucher to shop online at Disney's Asian Store for more Pixar collectibles.

Details

Date: May 25 to Jun 22, 2024

Time: 10am to 9pm ("Inside Out 2" installations will close at 7pm. Kaleidoscope of memories will remain open until 9pm with the rest of the Children's Festival activities)

Location: Supertree Grove (Charges apply for selected activities)

Top photo via Yeo Gi-anne

