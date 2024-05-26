3 PMDs confiscated by plainclothes LTA officers in Ang Mo Kio

Land and Transport Authority (LTA) officers in plainclothes fined at least three people for illegally riding personal mobility devices (PMDs) during an operation in Ang Mo Kio on May 24.

Their PMDs were also confiscated, Shin Min Daily News reported.

A reader had tipped off the newspaper about a crackdown operation which took place at 51@AMK and Ang Mo Kio Point at around 7pm on May 24.

Photos provided showed officers in civilian clothes taking away PMDs.

The officers also ushered several people to the void deck of Block 700c Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

An eyewitness revealed that they saw eight officers at the scene, and said that three riders were stopped.

The eyewitness said that the riders were "all food deliverymen", with some of them "still carrying food" when they were caught.

A van carrying LTA personnel and a lorry was also at the scene.

Other eyewitnesses said that the LTA officers had asked the delivery riders to remove the food from their PMDs, and proceeded to weigh the vehicles individually.

The officers then confiscated three PMDs.

In response to Mothership's queries, LTA said enforcement operations were carried out in Ang Mo Kio Hub, Waterway Point and Seletar Mall on 24 May (Friday).

10 non-compliant Power-Assisted Bicycles (PABs) and bicycles were impounded.

In addition, other offences that were detected included include riding a PAB on footpaths, riding and keeping an unregistered PAB, tampering the seal on a PAB, riding bicycles with no brakes and failing to affix a registration number plate.

Top photo via Shin Min reader