Man, 41, dies after his motorcycle 'self-skidded' at Lorong Chuan

A 41-year-old male motorcyclist passed away after his motorcycle was believed to have self-skidded along Lorong Chuan towards Serangoon Garden Way on May 27 at around 6am.

The motorcyclist was believed to have been thrown into the air before landing on a road kerb, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Aftermath of accident

When a Shin Min reporter arrived at the scene, a red motorcycle was found next to the grass patch where a police blue tent covering the deceased's body was erected.

The motorcycle's box and left sideview mirror had fallen off, and police officers were examining the vehicle.

Blood was also found on a road kerb near the accident site, along with some debris.

A male police officer was later seen clearing the blood stains with a plastic container filled with water.

Another officer also retrieved a red helmet for investigation.

Police investigations ongoing

The Singapore Police Force confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the accident on Monday morning.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic, added the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News