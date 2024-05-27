Man, 37, apprehended after sitting on AYE

A 37-year-old man was apprehended after he was seen sitting on the left-most lane on the Ayer Rajah Expressway on May 25, 2024.

He appeared to have been sitting cross-legged on the road while using his mobile phone.

In front of him were items that appeared to be canned drinks.

At one point, he was seen looking at his phone, while tucking a part of his garment underneath him.

The video was shot from an occupant of a vehicle that stopped in front of the man.

The clip was then put up online.

At one point, a tipper truck could be seen entering the expressway via the slip road to the left of the man.

There were other cars and motorcycles on the road at that time, but traffic did not appear heavy.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance along AYE towards Marina Coastal Expressway at about 5pm.

The man was apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

No injuries were reported.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

SHECARES@SCWO: Call: 8001 01 4616 | WhatsApp: 6571 4400 (for targets of online harms)

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante