Turbulence hits Qatar Airways Doha to Dublin flight, 12 hurt

A total of 12 people got injured after turbulence hit a Qatar Airways Doha to Dublin flight, Dublin Airport said on Sunday, May 26.

Flight QR017, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, encountered turbulence while airborne over Turkey, the airport said, adding that the plane landed safely as scheduled shortly before 1pm Dublin time (8pm Singapore time), Reuters reported.

The Dublin Airport's statement also said that six passengers and six crew reported having injuries.

The aircraft was met by emergency services upon landing.

Eight passengers were taken to hospital in Dublin in the Republic of Ireland, it was also reported.

Passengers who arrived at Dublin Airport said the incident lasted less than 20 seconds and occurred during food and drinks service, Irish broadcaster RTE reported.

Qatar Airways said in a statement that a "small number" of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries during the flight and were receiving medical attention.

The airline did not directly comment on the turbulence, but said the matter is subject to an internal investigation.

Turbulence-related airline accidents are the most common type, according to a 2021 study by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.

From 2009 through 2018, the U.S. agency found that turbulence accounted for more than one-third of reported airline accidents.

Most resulted in one or more serious injuries, but no aircraft damage.

Experts warned that climate-change-related factors, such as warming temperatures could lead to higher wind speeds, even as aircraft are designed to withstand severe amounts of turbulence, Al Jazeera reported.

