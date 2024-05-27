S'pore Grab driver dies, widow gets letter demanding S$1,893 payment, platform says will waive fees

Several weeks after the death of her 59-year-old husband, a woman in Singapore received a letter from Grab demanding payment of S$1,892.99.

Her late husband, Su Zian (transliteration), had worked as a Grab driver for almost 10 years.

The widow, 58, told Shin Min Daily News that her late husband had only S$16.16 in his bank account when he suddenly died on May 9.

She had found him unconscious in the toilet, with blood trickling out of his mouth, at around 6am that day.

Mrs Su, who is deaf, had to seek her neighbour for help as she was unable to call for assistance.

Her spouse was conveyed to the hospital, but did not make it.

His cause of death was pneumonia and heart disease, Shin Min reported.

Had notified Grab

On the day of her husband's death, Mrs Su said that insurance agents and lawyers visited her home to help with funeral arrangements.

They also helped her to notify Grab of her husband's death.

However, she subsequently received a message on his phone informing him to pay the car rental and return the vehicle.

"But as I can't hear or speak clearly, I couldn't handle it immediately," she said.

Two weeks later, on May 21, she received a letter from Grab demanding payment of S$1,892.99.

This included car rental, car maintenance fees, towing fees, and early termination fees.

Grab agrees to waive fees

Prior to his death, her husband had been a private-hire driver for almost 10 years, usually driving from 3pm to 1am before returning home.

As he had less than S$20 left in his bank account, Mrs Su told the Chinese media she had hoped the platform could waive the fees.

A spokesperson from Grab told Mothership that they have been in contact with the late driver's next-of-kin and will waive the charges.

Mothership understands that in the event of a passing of a driver-partner, Grab will waive outstanding rental fees upon receipt of the death certificate and other relevant documents.

Top photo from Shin Min Daily News and Rolando Garrido/Unsplash