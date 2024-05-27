Back

Titus Low's dessert cafe Only Creamery moving to Toa Payoh in June 2024

Coming soon.

Fasiha Nazren | May 27, 2024, 12:18 PM

Only Creamery, a dessert cafe co-owned by Singaporean content creator Titus Low, is closing soon.

Located in Chinatown, the cafe will operate till May 28, 2024.

Speaking to Mothership, Low said the rent was "too high to manage", but this does not mark the end of Only Creamery.

The dessert cafe will be having its grand opening in to Toa Payoh by end-June.

Instead of just waffles and gelato, the new location will serve pastries and breads as well.

More details will be available soon.

Top image from @onlycreamery on Instagram.

