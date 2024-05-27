SIA CEO thanks staff for efforts after SQ321 crisis, asks them to get some rest

Singapore Airlines (SIA) Chief Executive Officer Goh Choon Phong has thanked the airline's staff for their efforts in addressing the aftermath of the severe turbulence that hit flight SQ321.

One person died, and multiple people were injured after the plane encountered "extreme turbulence" while flying over the Irrawaddy Basin on May 21.

According to a memo seen by Mothership, which was sent out to SIA staff on May 26, Goh described the last five days as "immensely challenging" and acknowledged that the staff had been working at a "relentless" pace in responding to the incident.

He called on staff to get some rest and spend time with their loved ones and said:

"At the same time, as we continue to provide attentive care to the affected passengers and crew members, please take care of yourselves and your health. Your physical and mental well-being are extremely important."

He added that should any of the staff require additional support, they can contact their managers or use the airline's internal resources.

Laid out the scope of SIA's response thus far

Goh's memo also described the scope of SIA's response to the incident thus far.

According to the CEO, SIA's Singapore-based crisis management team had "sprung into action", while the airline's Bangkok station and its local partners had mobilised all of its available resources and medical teams to receive the aircraft.

"A Go-Team, including first responders and staff volunteers from Singapore, was swiftly dispatched to Bangkok to provide additional support," he wrote.

In addition, a relief flight carrying 131 passengers and 12 crew members from SQ321, who were cleared to travel, landed in Singapore on May 22.

"Dozens of our people, together with our airport partners in Singapore, were there to assist them and facilitate their smooth clearance and onward journey to homes, hotels or connecting flights," he wrote.

Meanwhile, in Bangkok, SIA's volunteer customer care representatives from around the world have been providing direct support to hospitalised patients, their families, and their loved ones.

Other stations in SIA's global network are also involved in "on-ground communications, follow-up checks and logistics", Goh said.

Other colleagues around the world have also maintained day-to-day operations by stepping in for those directly responding to SQ321.

"Extremely moving" to hear from the passengers first-hand about the incident

Goh also described his experience of visiting the injured passengers in Bangkok on May 23 as "extremely moving", adding that he had heard first-hand about the incident and their injuries.

He also highlighted how the passengers had commended SIA's crew, who had assisted them despite their own injuries, as well as the pilots for safely diverting and landing in Bangkok.

Goh wrote:

"When I met our injured crew members, I reassured them that the company will continue to look after them as they recover from their injuries and get through this difficult time."

He added:

"So much has happened in such a short time. It has been undeniably intense, with everyone working at a relentless pace as we collectively responded to SQ321. On behalf of the SIA Board and the entire management team, I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart."

