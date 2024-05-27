Max fine for workplace safety breaches to increase to S$50,000 from Jun. 1, 2024

From Jun. 1, 2024, companies that breach safety regulations could face a fine of up to S$50,000 under the Workplace Safety and Health Act's Subsidiary Legislation, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a press release.

This is an increase from the current maximum fine of S$20,000 and is aimed at deterring breaches that could result in death, serious bodily injury or harm.

In addition, construction sites with contract sums of S$5 million and above must install video surveillance systems at worksite locations where high-risk work activities are conducted.

MOM added that the construction industry remained a "top contributor" of fatal and major injuries for 2023 across sectors, although there were improvements compared to 2022.

36 workers died in 2023, down from 46 in 2022, while 590 workers suffered injuries in 2023, down from 614 in 2022.

In addition, construction sites with a contract sum of S$5 million and above must install a video surveillance system at worksite locations where high-risk work activities are conducted, MOM added.

According to the ministry, the surveillance system, through remote monitoring and video capture, will act as a deterrent for unsafe workplace behaviours, provide valuable training resources for companies, and offer insights for investigations of safety incidents and "near-misses".

This will foster a proactive approach to workplace safety management and promote a culture of preventing incidents.

In a speech on May 27, 2024, at the worksite of Serangoon Polyclinic, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said that there are support measures for companies to implement such a technology, The Straits Times reported.

He also said that the safety of workers should not be thought of as a cost.

Zaqy was quoted as saying:

"This should not be a cost consideration because this is about saving lives. Every life is precious, and certainly you want to move towards zero tolerance for any fatality."

What are the breaches that can result in a fine of up to S$50,000?

According to MOM, any breaches that are liable for a fine of up to S$50,000 include, among other things, failing to provide suitable protective personal equipment (PPE), facilities, or personnel to ensure safety and prevent an incident from escalating, as well as failing to inspect or maintain equipment such as scaffolding or cranes.

Other offences include failing to ensure that staff carrying out manual work are properly trained or failing to conduct a risk assessment.

Not long ago, the High Court published a judgment in which Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon highlighted that the number of workplace safety breaches had not decreased significantly over the years and said it could be a "pressing problem that requires more stringent enforcement efforts and/or more severe penalties".

Top photo via BCA Singapore/Facebook