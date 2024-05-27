Lesser mousedeer spots photographer at Lower Peirce Reservoir, continues mating

A hobbyist photographer in Singapore came across a rare sight: a lesser mousedeer mating ritual.

Once listed as "critically endangered" in Singapore, the mammal has recently made a comeback with a fourfold increase in the local population, according to the National Parks Board.

It was also recategorised as "endangered".

Here's a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of the aforementioned population increase:

Parental guidance is advised.

Make love, not war

The photographer, who wanted to be known only as Vincent, told Mothership that he came across the affectionate pair on May 26 at Lower Peirce Reservoir.

He was "surprised" to see a few mousedeer feeding very close to the boardwalk.

"After a couple of minutes, the male started to approach the female with mating intent," he explained.

He added in the comments section that they actually spotted him before embarking on the ritual, but ended up doing the deed "disregarding [his] presence".

"I guess they prioritise making love over fear," he quipped.

After they finished mating, Vincent left to continue his walk.

But on his way back, he saw them again at the same spot — "even closer than earlier".

"Time for round two [of the] mating session!" he remarked.

Go forth and multiply

In response to Vincent's post on the Nature Society Singapore Facebook page, many wildlife lovers penned encouragements to the amorous pair.

"Praying for strong and healthy offspring," one user wrote.

Another wrote: "I hope their efforts are successful and result in many adorable babies!"

Not without reason, either.

Due to factors like illegal trapping and habitat loss, the lesser mousedeer — one of the world's smallest known hoofed animals — was once critically endangered in Singapore.

In the 1990s, there were fewer than 50 lesser mousedeer in Singapore, according to NParks.

The population has since made a recovery and today, there are between 160 to 200 living in Singapore.

Here's hoping that there'll be a couple more on the way.

