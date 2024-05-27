Back

NUS Law to move from Bukit Timah campus back to Kent Ridge in Aug. 2025

The faculty moved to the Bukit Timah campus in 2006.

Winnie Li | May 27, 2024, 06:25 PM

The National University of Singapore (NUS) Faculty of Law will relocate from NUS' Bukit Timah campus to its Kent Ridge campus in August 2025, when the Academic Year 2025 starts.

This was announced by NUS in a press release on May 27, 2024.

According to NUS, the Faculty of Law will move into the Yale-NUS College premises in University Town and co-locate with NUS College after the final batch of Yale-NUS College students graduate in May 2025.

The NUS Centre for International Law, one of NUS's 37 university-level research institutes and centres, will move along with NUS Law to the Kent Ridge campus.

Returning after 19 years at Bukit Timah

In the press release, NUS President Professor Tan Eng Chye also characterised the relocation of NUS Law as a "homecoming".

According to NUS, when its predecessor institution, the then University of Malaya, admitted its first cohort of law students in 1957, the students pursued their studies at the Bukit Timah campus.

When NUS was established in 1980, the Faculty of Law became part of the university and moved together with NUS to the Kent Ridge campus a year later.

After 25 years at the Kent Ridge campus, the faculty moved to the Bukit Timah campus once again in July 2006, when the site was returned to NUS.

Currently, NUS Law comprises around 1,000 undergraduates, 250 postgraduate students, as well as 160 full-time faculty and staff, said NUS.

Aims to 'enrich educational experience of all students'

NUS said the decision to relocate NUS Law back to Kent Ridge was made after "careful consideration and planning" with the aim to "enrich the educational experience of all students".

The integration of law faculty and staff into the main campus will also "foster a more vibrant academic environment, encouraging collaborations in teaching, research, and administration".

For NUS Law students, they will also "benefit from opportunities to enhance their interdisciplinary learning with easier access to a wide selection of courses" offered by other colleges, faculties, and schools at Kent Ridge.

Additionally, they can also interact with the 50,000-strong student population "from diverse disciplines and backgrounds" and be able to "fully immerse" in the student life, residential options, and out-of-classroom experiences at Kent Ridge.

Top images via the National University of Singapore & Google Maps

