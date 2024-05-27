Back

Free Hershey's cone at McDonald's Funan when you form a letter from 'Hershey's' word with your body

Get ready to pose.

Keyla Supharta | May 27, 2024, 02:18 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

On May 28 to 29, you can get a free Hershey's cone when you form the shape of a letter from the word "Hershey's" at Mcdonald's Funan.

McDonald's announced in a Facebook post: "Two years ago, you guys SCREAMED for Hershey’. This year, get ready to POSE like Hershey’s!"

Gif via McDonald's/Facebook.

The promotion will run from 11:30am to 2:30pm on May 28 to 29.

You can strike your pose in front of the digital board located at level one of Funan at the side atrium.

The digital board will show a vanilla cone turning into chocolate as you form a letter from the word "Hershey's", and you are eligible to redeem a free Hershey's cone once it turns to chocolate.

Otherwise, for those who opt for buying it on your own, you can also get the Hershey's ice cream from McDonald's restaurants and dessert kiosks from May 27.

Read more:

Top image via McDonald's/Facebook.

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.