S'pore motorcycle & M'sia car collide in Johor Bahru

A motorcyclist and an SUV were involved in a collision along Jalan Pasir Pelangi in Johor Bahru.
Images uploaded onto the Facebook group "SG Road Vigilante" show the motorcyclist lying supine on the road, presumably as a result of the accident.
According to the post, the incident took place on May 25, 2024, at about 10:50pm.
Motorcyclist apparently ran red light
A commenter on the Facebook post claimed that the motorcyclist was injured badly and not in good condition.
Top photo via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook
