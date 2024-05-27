Back

S'pore motorcycle & M'sia car collide in Johor Bahru

The motorcyclist was left lying on the ground.

Iain Tan | May 27, 2024, 06:42 PM

A motorcyclist and an SUV were involved in a collision along Jalan Pasir Pelangi in Johor Bahru.

Images uploaded onto the Facebook group "SG Road Vigilante" show the motorcyclist lying supine on the road, presumably as a result of the accident.

Image via SG Road Vigilante

According to the post, the incident took place on May 25, 2024, at about 10:50pm.

Motorcyclist apparently ran red light

The SG Road Vigilante post claimed that according to eyewitness accounts, the SUV, a Malaysia-registered Perodua Aruz, was turning right at a T-junction.

It claimed that the motorcyclist, who was riding a Singapore-registered Honda CB400, purportedly beat a red light and collided with the SUV.

Image via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook.

A commenter on the Facebook post claimed that the motorcyclist was injured badly and not in good condition.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

