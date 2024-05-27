Back

Turbulence-hit flight SQ321 aircraft returns to S'pore from Bangkok

All crew members on the flight have also returned.

Matthias Ang | May 27, 2024, 06:31 PM

The plane which operated flight SQ321 on May 21 has returned to Singapore, Singapore Airlines (SIA) said on May 26, 2024, in a Facebook post.

Following an encounter with severe turbulence over the Irrawaddy Basin that left one person dead and multiple people injured, the plane made an emergency landing in Bangkok.

The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft landed back in Singapore on May 26 at 1:39pm.

It had departed Bangkok at 10:49am (11:49am Singapore time) as SQ9071, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.

SIA: Obtained the "necessary approvals" from relevant authorities in Singapore and Thailand

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson for SIA said it had obtained the "necessary approvals" from the relevant authorities in Singapore and Thailand, the investigators, and the aircraft manufacturer.

The aircraft was also cleared by SIA's Engineering and Flight Operations teams before its departure.

"SIA is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities in the investigation into this incident," the spokesperson added.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) Singapore.

The team is going through data obtained from the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder to ascertain exactly what happened, said Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat.

All crew members back in Singapore

In another update on May 27, 2024, SIA said 52 passengers who were on board SQ321 are still in Bangkok, including 34 passengers who are still receiving treatment in hospital.

All crew members who were on board the flight have since returned to Singapore.

"Singapore Airlines has been in contact with passengers and crew members who were on SQ321, including those who are still in Bangkok. Where requested, we have facilitated travel to Bangkok for their families and loved ones," SIA added.

Top image via Andrew Davis/X & Skyboyz/X

