Car seen driving against flow of traffic at TPE exit

A car was seen driving against the flow of traffic along a Tampines Expressway (TPE) exit on May 27, 2024.

In a video put up by the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a car could be seen appearing in the opposite direction of exit 14 of TPE at around 2:55am.

The driver with the right of way swerved to avoid the oncoming car.

The exact location, as seen in the day on Google Maps, showed a stretch of road that leads to either Seletar or Yishun Avenue 1.

It is not known where the car came from or how far it was travelling in the wrong direction.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook