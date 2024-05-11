Back

M'sia ready to strengthen relations with S'pore under Lawrence Wong administration: Anwar

He had also invited PM Lee and Ho Ching to visit Malaysia in the near future.

Seri Mazliana | May 11, 2024, 10:30 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on May 10 that he is ready to continue strengthening the close relations between Malaysia and Singapore under the leadership of Singapore's next prime minister, Lawrence Wong.

In a Facebook post on May 10, Anwar said that he had received a call from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong after the inauguration of the Malaysia Artificial Intelligence Nexus 2024.

PM Lee officially announced over the phone call that he will hand over the reins to DPM Lawrence Wong in a week.

Expansion of close relations

Anwar said PM Lee also expressed his hopes to see Malaysia and Singapore's close relations expanding under the country's new leadership.

He said: "I welcome PM Lee's wishes and am ready to continue to strengthen the relationship between Malaysia and Singapore under the Lawrence administration."

"I also invited PM Lee and Ho Ching to come to Malaysia in the near future," he added.

Reflecting on his diplomatic relations with PM Lee and his wife Ho Ching, Anwar said he and his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail deeply appreciate the close personal ties they have together.

He said their conversations in every meeting always involves a friend-to-friend approach.

"Good luck friend. May a brilliant future continue to await Malaysia and Singapore."

In response to media queries, the press secretary to PM Lee confirmed that the two prime ministers spoke on May 10, adding:

“They reaffirmed the close relationship between Singapore and Malaysia. Both leaders share a close friendship and have worked together well to strengthen bilateral cooperation. They expressed hope that both sides will continue to work constructively on mutually beneficial cooperation.”

You can see Anwar's post here:

Top photos via Anwar Ibrahim/Facebook & Lawrence Wong/Facebook

S’porean man feasts at all-you-can-eat mala hotpot buffet in JB for less than S$25. It was worth every cent.

Bring a friend.

May 11, 2024, 10:02 AM

Around 4 in 100 people in S'pore are millionaires: Report

That is a total of 244,800 millionaires in Singapore.

May 11, 2024, 03:54 AM

S'pore's UN vote reflects 'heartfelt desire' to see good faith negotiations resume: Vivian Balakrishnan on resolution supporting Palestine membership

Now is not the ideal time for the vote, Vivian said, but he hoped the vote might help more favourable conditions to emerge.

May 11, 2024, 12:30 AM

S'pore votes for UN resolution supporting Palestine membership

Singapore, as a friend of both Israel and Palestine, urged both sides to eschew violence and resume negotiations towards a two-state solution.

May 10, 2024, 11:47 PM

NCT Dream & Casetify open 3-storey interactive pop-up store in Seoul

Merch will be available worldwide from May 16.

May 10, 2024, 11:06 PM

'I've been scammed before': PM Lee on his online purchase that never arrived

Happens to the best of us.

May 10, 2024, 06:44 PM

PM Lee says ‘no meaning’ to May 15 handover date, didn't consider 4D

Sometimes, a number is just a number.

May 10, 2024, 06:35 PM

Grab advance booking users in S'pore must schedule pickup at least 2 hours beforehand

Grace period extended to 15 minutes.

May 10, 2024, 06:25 PM

'I wish I had been born later': PM Lee says he envies younger generation of S'poreans

"You are going up from here. Slower, but if we work at it, we can continue moving upwards."

May 10, 2024, 06:01 PM

‘I’ll leave TikTok to the next generation’: PM Lee on his social media popularity

No cap.

May 10, 2024, 06:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.