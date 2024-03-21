S'pore draws 2-2 with China in World Cup Qualifiers match, 1st game under new coach Tsutomu Ogura

After being two goals down, Singapore fought their way back to a draw against China in the second round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The match took place at the Singapore National Stadium on Thursday (Mar. 21) night.

This was Singapore's first home game in 2024, and the first match under the guidance of new Japanese head coach Tsutomu Ogura.

A total of 28,414 fans were in attendance that night.

First half: Singapore 0-2 China

China took the lead in the 10th minute with a goal from forward Wu Lei.

The Lions tried to level the game with a few opportunities on goal, but to no avail.

In the 31st minute, China looked to increase their lead after being awarded a penalty, but Lions keeper Hassan Sunny guessed the right way and made a super save, much to the delight of thousands of Singapore fans.

However, just before the first half ended, Wu Lei doubled his tally and extended the lead for China.

The first half ended with a scoreline of 0-2 to China.

Second half: Singapore 2-2 China

Singapore continued to fight despite being two goals down.

In the 54th minute, substitute Faris Ramli narrowed the lead and scored the first goal for Singapore.

And in the 81st minute, another substitute, Jacob Mahler, smashed the ball into the back of the net, causing the stadium to erupt in cheers.

The match ended with a 2-2 draw.

Singapore faces China again on away ground on Mar. 26, 2024.

