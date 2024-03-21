Back

S'pore draws 2-2 with China in World Cup Qualifiers match, 1st game under new coach Tsutomu Ogura

In front of 28,414 fans at the National Stadium.

Syahindah Ishak | March 21, 2024, 11:16 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

After being two goals down, Singapore fought their way back to a draw against China in the second round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The match took place at the Singapore National Stadium on Thursday (Mar. 21) night.

This was Singapore's first home game in 2024, and the first match under the guidance of new Japanese head coach Tsutomu Ogura.

Image by Mothership.

A total of 28,414 fans were in attendance that night.

Image by Hannah Martens.

First half: Singapore 0-2 China

China took the lead in the 10th minute with a goal from forward Wu Lei.

The Lions tried to level the game with a few opportunities on goal, but to no avail.

In the 31st minute, China looked to increase their lead after being awarded a penalty, but Lions keeper Hassan Sunny guessed the right way and made a super save, much to the delight of thousands of Singapore fans.

However, just before the first half ended, Wu Lei doubled his tally and extended the lead for China.

The first half ended with a scoreline of 0-2 to China.

Second half: Singapore 2-2 China

Singapore continued to fight despite being two goals down.

In the 54th minute, substitute Faris Ramli narrowed the lead and scored the first goal for Singapore.

And in the 81st minute, another substitute, Jacob Mahler, smashed the ball into the back of the net, causing the stadium to erupt in cheers.

The match ended with a 2-2 draw.

Singapore faces China again on away ground on Mar. 26, 2024.

Top images by Mothership.

Police arrest woman, 58, for providing sexual services after raid at Chinatown 'massage parlour'

Hang sheep head, sell dog meat.

March 21, 2024, 07:33 PM

Taxi smashes through car park gantry barrier in Choa Chu Kang, mounts kerb & hits tree

The driver claimed he lost control of the vehicle while attempting to exit the car park.

March 21, 2024, 07:33 PM

Pizza Hut Taiwan does turtle-shaped red bean, mochi & cilantro pizza

Cowabunga?

March 21, 2024, 07:32 PM

Dua Lipa spotted at Marina Bay Sands, takes selfies with event attendees

"Baby, you can find me under the lights..."

March 21, 2024, 07:26 PM

2nd royal image involving Kate Middleton flagged as 'digitally enhanced'

Earlier this month, Kate Middleton issued an apology for editing a different photograph.

March 21, 2024, 07:11 PM

Protected rights of M'sian Malays does not mean minorities can be insulted or looked down upon: Anwar

He said we should put an end to "ignorant" and "backward" discussions which will not benefit the country.

March 21, 2024, 06:59 PM

Motorcycle hits 2 women, 68 & 73, apparently jaywalking near Boon Keng MRT station

The two women were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng hospital, said SCDF.

March 21, 2024, 06:49 PM

South Korea woman allegedly suffers miscarriage after refused surgery due to doctor strike

Trainee doctors are protesting against government plans to increase medical school intake.

March 21, 2024, 06:35 PM

UOB CEO pay up for 3rd straight year to S$15.9 million in 2023, overtakes DBS's Piyush Gupta

His remuneration in 2022 was S$14.23 million.

March 21, 2024, 06:31 PM

How a S’porean startup plans to secure your data from a technological revolution with quantum devices

There are satellites involved, at some stage.

March 21, 2024, 05:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.