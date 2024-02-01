S'pore appoints Japanese Tsutomu Ogura, 57, as new national football head coach

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has appointed Tsutomu Ogura, 57, as the new head coach of the national football team.

FAS made the announcement on Thursday (Feb. 1) afternoon at a press conference, which was chaired by FAS president Bernard Tan and featured FAS general secretary Yazeen Buhari.

Ogura, who is a former assistant coach with the Japan national team, will be the new director of national teams for the Lions, explained FAS.

This means that he will lead the men's senior team while also overseeing the performances of the under-23/22 team and its coach.

This organisational shift "underscores FAS's commitment to the holistic development of football in Singapore, ensuring seamless coordination and synergy between the men's senior and under-23/22 squads", FAS said in a press release.

It added that this was a "strategic move aligned with the post-SEA Games football review 2023 recommendations".

His background

Ogura was an assistant coach for the Japan national team from 2006 to 2010.

He played a role in the team's winning campaign at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games Championship.

He also played a part in the team's journey at the FIFA World Cup in South Africa, where Japan reached the Round of 16.

From 2010 to 2012, Ogura served as the second head coach for Japan's Olympic National Team, contributing to their fourth-place finish in the 2012 London Olympics.

Ogura subsequently continued his football coaching career with stints with J1 and J2 clubs Omiya Ardija, Ventforet Kofu, JEF United Chiba, and Yokohama F. Marinos.

