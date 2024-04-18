Apple CEO Tim Cook in S'pore, company investing S$340 million to expand Ang Mo Kio campus

Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook is back in Singapore.

During the two days that he's here, Apr. 18 and 19, he will be meeting Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and incoming PM Lawrence Wong, Bloomberg reported, citing an unnamed source.

This marks the tail end of a recent Southeast Asian tour for Cook, that took him from Hanoi and Jakarta to meet with country leaders and local customers.

Cook's trip is reportedly aimed at searching for new growth markets and manufacturing locations outside of China.

What he's up to in Singapore

While in Singapore, Cook was given a tour of Gardens by the Bay by Singapore-based photographer Lee Yik Keat.

Cook wrote in an Apr. 18 post on X, "So happy to be back in Singapore! Brilliant photographer @leeyikkeat showed me around the beautiful Gardens by the Bay."

So happy to be back in Singapore! Brilliant photographer @leeyikkeat showed me around the beautiful Gardens by the Bay. Seeing this iconic spot through the lens of YK’s iPhone 15 Pro Max, made it even more special. pic.twitter.com/2GEFt4VNtw — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2024

The accompanying clip showed Cook strolling through the Cloud Forest dome while chatting with Lee.

Lee, a former Forbes 30 under 30 nominee, was previously a judge for Apple's 2022 Shot on iPhone Challenge.

Another stop Cook made in Singapore was at the Cerebral Palsy Alliance School Singapore, to see how students and educators used Apple technology to assist in learning.

At Apple, we believe technology should be made for everyone. It was powerful to see students and educators at the Cerebral Palsy Alliance School Singapore using our accessibility features, like Switch Control and Live Speech, to help learn, communicate, and create. pic.twitter.com/AVFLBVZgPQ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2024

Cook has also agreed to appear on popular live radio show "Muttons in the Morning" for a "chit chat" on Apr. 19.

Sounds great, I’ll see you tomorrow! https://t.co/u0uRpzRsVn — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2024

Last visit in 2019

The last time Cook was in Singapore was back in 2019.

Then, he had a catch-up with PM Lee, and also met Paralympian Theresa Goh and local blogger Lim Kin Mun, also known as mrbrown, among others.

Cook also found time to grab some chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market with some local photographers.

Apple plans to expand Ang Mo Kio campus

Cook's recent visit to Singapore coincides with Apple's unveiling of plans for an upcoming expansion in Singapore.

It plans to invest over US$250 million (S$340 million) to grow its campus in Ang Mo Kio.

A news release by Apple dated Apr. 17 stated that the expansion "will provide space for growth" and "new roles in AI and other key functions".

It highlighted Singapore's status as a central operations centre for Apple in the region, and a hub for critical roles in software, hardware, services, and support.

Apple has a 3,600-strong team and three physical stores in Singapore.

The company said it had acquired two buildings adjacent to the company’s existing offices. The buildings will "undergo a major upgrade" to create a space that can "foster greater collaboration for Apple’s growing teams".

Similar to all other Apple facilities, the expanded campus will run on 100 percent renewable energy.

Construction is set to begin later this year.

In the release, Cook noted Apple’s close relationship with Singapore over the years.

“Singapore is truly a one-of-a-kind place, and we are proud of the connection we’ve built with this dynamic community of creators, learners, and dreamers,” Cook said.

“With our growing campus, Apple is writing a new chapter in our history here. Our Singapore teams have played an important role in enriching the lives of our customers — and we can’t wait for many more decades of innovation to come.”

Top image from @tim_cook / X