Back

Apple CEO Tim Cook in S'pore, company investing S$340 million to expand Ang Mo Kio campus

He visited Gardens by the Bay and agreed to appear on live radio show "Muttons in the Morning".

Daniel Seow | April 18, 2024, 06:12 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook is back in Singapore.

During the two days that he's here, Apr. 18 and 19, he will be meeting Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and incoming PM Lawrence Wong, Bloomberg reported, citing an unnamed source.

This marks the tail end of a recent Southeast Asian tour for Cook, that took him from Hanoi and Jakarta to meet with country leaders and local customers.

Cook's trip is reportedly aimed at searching for new growth markets and manufacturing locations outside of China.

What he's up to in Singapore

While in Singapore, Cook was given a tour of Gardens by the Bay by Singapore-based photographer Lee Yik Keat.

Cook wrote in an Apr. 18 post on X, "So happy to be back in Singapore! Brilliant photographer @leeyikkeat showed me around the beautiful Gardens by the Bay."

The accompanying clip showed Cook strolling through the Cloud Forest dome while chatting with Lee.

Lee, a former Forbes 30 under 30 nominee, was previously a judge for Apple's 2022 Shot on iPhone Challenge.

@mothershipsg admin can bring you to best chicken rice place, Mr Cook 🥹 #timcook #apple #yk #singapore #gardensbythebay ♬ Nice and Easy - Louis Adrien

Another stop Cook made in Singapore was at the Cerebral Palsy Alliance School Singapore, to see how students and educators used Apple technology to assist in learning.

Cook has also agreed to appear on popular live radio show "Muttons in the Morning" for a "chit chat" on Apr. 19.

Last visit in 2019

The last time Cook was in Singapore was back in 2019.

Then, he had a catch-up with PM Lee, and also met Paralympian Theresa Goh and local blogger Lim Kin Mun, also known as mrbrown, among others.

Cook also found time to grab some chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market with some local photographers.

Apple plans to expand Ang Mo Kio campus

Cook's recent visit to Singapore coincides with Apple's unveiling of plans for an upcoming expansion in Singapore.

It plans to invest over US$250 million (S$340 million) to grow its campus in Ang Mo Kio.

Artist's impression of the expanded campus. Image from Apple website.

A news release by Apple dated Apr. 17 stated that the expansion "will provide space for growth" and "new roles in AI and other key functions".

It highlighted Singapore's status as a central operations centre for Apple in the region, and a hub for critical roles in software, hardware, services, and support.

Apple has a 3,600-strong team and three physical stores in Singapore.

The company said it had acquired two buildings adjacent to the company’s existing offices. The buildings will "undergo a major upgrade" to create a space that can "foster greater collaboration for Apple’s growing teams".

Similar to all other Apple facilities, the expanded campus will run on 100 percent renewable energy.

Construction is set to begin later this year.

In the release, Cook noted Apple’s close relationship with Singapore over the years.

“Singapore is truly a one-of-a-kind place, and we are proud of the connection we’ve built with this dynamic community of creators, learners, and dreamers,” Cook said.

“With our growing campus, Apple is writing a new chapter in our history here. Our Singapore teams have played an important role in enriching the lives of our customers — and we can’t wait for many more decades of innovation to come.”

Top image from @tim_cook / X

Israel carries out retaliatory strikes on Iran

This is a developing story.

April 19, 2024, 11:56 AM

Woman stands in parking lot in M'sia allegedly to 'chope' spot for S'pore-registered car

Upgrade from tissue.

April 19, 2024, 11:27 AM

I was always sick & thought a colleague put a hex on me. But it was just my TikTok doomscrolling at night.

It’s me, hi, I’m the problem it’s me.

April 19, 2024, 10:45 AM

South Korean craft beer & fried chicken chain Daily Beer opens 1st outlet in S'pore

More K-food options.

April 18, 2024, 09:18 PM

Haidilao Bedok Mall diners could win a 4-carat diamond ring in 30th anniversary lucky draws

Shine bright like a diamond.

April 18, 2024, 08:12 PM

Woman, who has phobia of birds, cries after spotting pigeon derping at Maxwell Food Centre

She clarified that Singapore is a "very beautiful city", just that there are birds, which scare people like her.

April 18, 2024, 07:45 PM

Subway S’pore giving away free Double Cheese Chicken subs from Apr. 19 to 21, 2024

Double the cheese, double the smiles on your face.

April 18, 2024, 07:14 PM

S'porean woman, 49, jailed for kicking policeman in groin & yelling, 'You think you police are big f*ck ah?'

She continued swearing at the police officer she had kicked even after she was arrested.

April 18, 2024, 06:59 PM

S'pore man, 45, arrested on suspicions of trafficking more than 2.6kg of heroin

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of heroin may face the death penalty.

April 18, 2024, 06:18 PM

No good options for either Israel or Iran, but wider conflict may yet be avoided: Bilahari Kausikan

Israel's response "cannot be only symbolic", said the veteran diplomat, but a more aggressive retaliation "risks a wider regional conflict".

April 18, 2024, 06:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.