S'porean woman's alleged killer appears in Spanish court

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the suspect's age, which is 43.

A Singaporean man suspected to have been involved in the killing of a fellow Singaporean, Audrey Fang, 39, in Spain, made a public appearance after he arrived in court in Murcia.

He was taken to court at 9:20am (Spain time) on Friday, Apr. 19.

This corresponds to 3:20pm Singapore time.

The deceased woman's brother and two other relatives attended the hearing in Cieza, Olive Press reported.

They arrived in court with an interpreter.

The family’s lawyer, Manuel Martinez, is asking for the Singaporean suspect to be sent to prison ahead of trial.

The Singaporean suspect has not been officially named yet, and the details of the case are still being kept secret, Olive Press also reported.

Only his age has been revealed to be 43 years old, according to Spanish authorities on Apr. 19.

Speaking outside the court, the lawyer said: “The family are obviously in shock. They received terrible news in a country far away from home. They need the most moral support.”

The relationship between the suspect and the victim has been made public.

A spokesperson for The Civil Guard, which is one of two national police forces in Spain, told The Straits Times: “We know that the suspect may have known Ms Fang and they may have been in a romantic relationship."

“We are still investigating the motive for this killing. There are various possible motives, which could be economic or a case of domestic violence.”

A post on X put up by the Spanish Civil Guard said CCTV footage showed Ms Fang picked up by a vehicle when she left her hotel the day before her death.

The Civil Guard also told ST the suspect was traced via a car he was renting.

#OperacionesGC I Detenido el presunto autor del homicidio de una mujer en Abanilla (#Murcia)



➡️El cuerpo sin vida de la mujer, natural de Singapur, fue localizado el pasado día 10 de abril en una explanada próxima al estacionamiento de un restaurante



➡️Los investigadores… pic.twitter.com/zN8BBkWqPv — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) April 19, 2024

About the case

Fang was allegedly stabbed more than 30 times after she left her hotel in Alicante on Apr. 9 and was reported missing by her family subsequently.

Her family last spoke to her on that same day she last left the hotel, which was on Apr. 10 Singapore time.

Fang was spotted on surveillance footage walking out of the hotel alone at around 8:45pm.

Her body was found 150km away in Murcia on Apr. 10 (Spain time), and she was only identified almost a week later due to a lack of personal documents on her.

Her belongings were all left back at the hotel.

The victim had checked into a luxury hotel in Javea on the Costa Blanca on Apr. 4.

She had travelled to Spain alone.

She was scheduled to check out on Apr. 10.

She was supposed to fly back to Singapore from Barcelona but did not make the journey to Catalunya.

Her family lodged a report with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Apr. 11.

When she did not arrive back in Singapore on Apr. 12, her family made a police report.

Spanish authorities only positively identified Fang's body on Apr. 17, a week after she apparently went missing.

This was also after her family in Singapore had put out appeals for information on Fang.

Going to Spain was not her first time travelling solo, it was previously reported.

Family and friends remember her as "kind" and smiling.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News & Olive Press