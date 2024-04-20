Back

1.48 million tourists visited S'pore in Mar. 2024

This is the highest number of international arrivals for Singapore since the start of 2024.

Winnie Li | April 20, 2024, 04:22 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore welcomed a total of 1.48 million tourists in March 2024, the highest since the start of the year, according to statistics released by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

The figure translates to a 45 per cent increase from the 1.02 million tourists that visited Singapore in March 2023.

According to geographical data, the largest number of tourists came from mainland China, which came up to 247,720.

This is followed by Indonesia (205,030 visitors), Malaysia (120,260 visitors), Australia (100,400 visitors), and India (97,050 visitors).

What brought them here?

One factor that might have contributed to the influx of tourists was the events held in Singapore in March 2024.

One notable highlight was the six sold-out concerts held by Taylor Swift as part of her "Eras Tour" between Mar. 2 and 9, which was attended by approximately 300,000 fans.

Amongst the concertgoers, 70 per cent of them reportedly flew in from overseas.

Besides Swift's concerts, Singapore also staged performances by other international artists, including Korean boy band Shinee and Malaysian singer Fish Leong.

More to come

An economist told Lianhe Zaobao that against a turbulent international backdrop, Singapore's "peace and stability is more attractive to tourists".

With the events that are coming to Singapore's shores in the following months, such as concerts held by artistes from around the world, and China's upcoming five-day Labour Day holiday, "Singapore's international arrivals and tourism receipts" are expected to continue benefitting from these factors.

During the Committee of Supply debates at Parliament in March 2024, Minister of State for Trade and Industry, Alvin Tan, said the number of international tourists visiting Singapore may reach between 15 and 16 million in 2024.

These visitors are expected to spend approximately S$26 billion to S$27.5 billion in tourism receipts during their time here.

Top image via Canva

S'pore-owned food export terminal in Ukraine port hit by Russian missile strike

Another terminal was also struck in the attack.

April 20, 2024, 04:09 PM

3 S'porean politicians make police report after receiving letters with ‘distasteful’ photos, extortion threats

Vivian Balakrishnan, Tan Wu Meng and Edward Chia addressed the issue on social media.

April 20, 2024, 03:43 PM

PM Lee once appeared in a Hollywood action movie with Morgan Freeman & Gerard Butler

It was a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo, but he was there.

April 20, 2024, 03:16 PM

Personal info of parents & staff from 127 schools accessed in data breach: MOE

The ministry has since lodged a police report.

April 20, 2024, 02:56 PM

50-year-old in S'pore lost S$20,000 after responding to extortionary mail with fake obscene photos

The victim was one of 70 reports the police have received in relation to exortionary letters between March to April 2024.

April 20, 2024, 12:29 PM

White car overturns in Eu Tong Sen Street accident, man, 43, arrested for drink driving

Oh dear.

April 20, 2024, 12:03 PM

Dian Xiao Er S'pore offers married couples discounts equivalent to their years of marriage

Send this to your grandparents.

April 20, 2024, 11:14 AM

S’pore woman loves coffee so much that she tried to drink 6 cups of coffee within 2 hours

For legal reasons, please drink moderately.

April 20, 2024, 10:52 AM

Married S'pore woman reveals teen years sexual abuse, step-uncle, 39, gets jail & caning

She broke down after seeing the perpetrator again at a family gathering years after the abuse.

April 20, 2024, 09:11 AM

S'pore Malay-Muslim community has collective strength that can be harnessed to respond to changing needs: Masagos

He announced the launch of Wakaf Masyarakat Singapura (WMS), a Muslim community fund initiative slated for August 2024.

April 20, 2024, 08:58 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.