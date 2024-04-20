1.48 million tourists visited S'pore in Mar. 2024

Singapore welcomed a total of 1.48 million tourists in March 2024, the highest since the start of the year, according to statistics released by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

The figure translates to a 45 per cent increase from the 1.02 million tourists that visited Singapore in March 2023.

According to geographical data, the largest number of tourists came from mainland China, which came up to 247,720.

This is followed by Indonesia (205,030 visitors), Malaysia (120,260 visitors), Australia (100,400 visitors), and India (97,050 visitors).

What brought them here?

One factor that might have contributed to the influx of tourists was the events held in Singapore in March 2024.

One notable highlight was the six sold-out concerts held by Taylor Swift as part of her "Eras Tour" between Mar. 2 and 9, which was attended by approximately 300,000 fans.

Amongst the concertgoers, 70 per cent of them reportedly flew in from overseas.

Besides Swift's concerts, Singapore also staged performances by other international artists, including Korean boy band Shinee and Malaysian singer Fish Leong.

More to come

An economist told Lianhe Zaobao that against a turbulent international backdrop, Singapore's "peace and stability is more attractive to tourists".

With the events that are coming to Singapore's shores in the following months, such as concerts held by artistes from around the world, and China's upcoming five-day Labour Day holiday, "Singapore's international arrivals and tourism receipts" are expected to continue benefitting from these factors.

During the Committee of Supply debates at Parliament in March 2024, Minister of State for Trade and Industry, Alvin Tan, said the number of international tourists visiting Singapore may reach between 15 and 16 million in 2024.

These visitors are expected to spend approximately S$26 billion to S$27.5 billion in tourism receipts during their time here.

Top image via Canva