Blackpink's Lisa attends Shinee's S'pore concert

Everyone knows Blackpink's Lisa made a surprise appearance in Singapore.
Many speculated if she's here for Taylor Swift's concert as she arrived just two days prior to Swift's first show.
Well, Lisa is indeed here for a concert.
While we are not sure if she has met Swift, she's definitely here to give her support for K-pop boy group Shinee who was holding their concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Cute.
Top image from Shinee/Instagram
