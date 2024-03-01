Back

16 million tourists expected to visit S'pore in 2024, spending S$27.5 billion in tourism receipts

The number of international visitors to Singapore in 2023 was 13.6 million.

Winnie Li | March 01, 2024, 09:42 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The number of international tourists visiting Singapore may reach between 15 and 16 million in 2024, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan during the Committee of Supply debates on Mar. 1, 2024.

These tourists are also expected to spend approximately S$26 billion to S$27.5 billion in tourism receipts during their time here.

These forecasted numbers were higher than the number of international visitors to Singapore in 2023, which was 13.6 million, and the amount of tourism spending in 2023 estimated by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), which was S$24.5 billion to S$26 billion.

One factor Tan identified that may lead to more influx of tourists and higher tourism spending in Singapore this year is the mutual 30-day visa-free arrangement between Singapore and China, which came into effect on Feb. 9, 2024.

S$300 million top-up to Tourism Development Fund

While Singapore's tourism sector had "rebounded strongly" from the Covid-19 pandemic, with international artists like Blackpink and Taylor Swift staging their concerts here, Tan shared that the government will be further injecting over S$300 million into the Tourism Development Fund (TDF).

According to the minister, this will help facilitate recovery in the sector and ensure Singapore remains an attractive destination despite "intensifying global competition":

"This [fund] will [help] develop and market new products and experiences, including supporting local enterprises as they develop new intellectual properties, rejuvenate existing tourism offerings and also upskill our tourism workers."

Here, Tan also referred to some attractions and lifestyle events that were introduced under TDF previously, such as Trifecta, dubbed "Asia's first snow, surf, and skate lifestyle destination".

He also stated that the fund had helped more than 100 local tourism businesses to become "more productive and more sustainable" over the last two years.

"We encourage all companies to make use of this top-up to grow your business," added Tan.

Developing new "experiences" in Singapore

In addition to the top-up, Tan shared that the government is also "developing a pipeline of high-quality and first-of-its-kind experiences" in Singapore which will be launched in the coming years.

One such project is Sensoryscape, a 30,000-sqm pathway connecting Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) and the beaches in Sentosa, which will be soft launched in March 2024.

According to Tan, the pathway will feature "multi-sensory gardens that pick the senses" and "showcase digital light displays at night".

In 2025, residents of Singapore can also look forward to visiting "Minion Land" at Universal Studios Singapore and the new Singapore Oceanarium, which will be three times the size of the current S.E.A. Aquarium, added the minister.

"These [projects] will help us maintain international mindshare and strengthen our appeal as a compelling destination," said Tan.

Top image via Kaung Myat Min/Unsplash

Taylor Swift ticket scams have cost 334 victims up to S$213,000 in Jan. & Feb. 2024

Its them, they're the problem.

March 02, 2024, 01:42 PM

3 subtle things that show how far S’pore has come since Covid-19

Healthy habits that we should keep.

March 02, 2024, 12:00 PM

S'pore paid 'nowhere as high' as speculated for exclusive Taylor Swift concerts: Edwin Tong

"Fundamentally we’re driven by what's in the best interest of Singapore and Singaporeans."

March 02, 2024, 11:53 AM

Pepsi steps into new era, taking over global landmarks digitally in Vietnam, Dubai & UK with brand new logo

Strong main character vibes.

March 02, 2024, 10:07 AM

S$4,000 SkillsFuture top-up can be used for over 7,000 courses 'with better employability outcomes'

Such courses include diplomas, post diplomas, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

March 01, 2024, 08:50 PM

'Sour grapes': Bilahari Kausikan applauds STB's 'Swift' deal, says S'pore can't hold back if neighbours 'slow'

He did not use any Taylor Swift puns.

March 01, 2024, 07:48 PM

1st half of Mar. 2024 to get wetter, with thundery showers & 33-34°C heat on most days

Wet and warm.

March 01, 2024, 07:38 PM

SPH Media Trust to receive S$260 million funding for FY2024

SPH Media did not meet all its KPIs.

March 01, 2024, 07:11 PM

New species of world's largest snake, Amazon anacondas, discovered in Ecuador

It was thought that there was only one species of green anaconda in the wild.

March 01, 2024, 06:46 PM

New hawker centre opening in Bukit Batok West in 2nd quarter of 2025

In about a year's time.

March 01, 2024, 06:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.