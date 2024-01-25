Mutual visa exemption arrangement between S'pore & China to start on Feb. 9, 2024, eve of CNY

The mutual visa exemption arrangement between Singapore and China will start on Feb. 9, 2024, according to China's state-owned news outlet China Central Television (CCTV) News.

The date coincides with the eve of Chinese New Year 2024.

The announcement comes after representatives from both countries signed the agreement in Beijing on Jan. 25, 2024.

Under the new arrangement, ordinary passport holders from Singapore and China can enter both countries visa-free for 30 days for tourism, family visits, and business purposes.

Those who intend to enter the countries for more than 30 days or conduct activities requiring prior approval, such as working and conducting news reporting, would need to apply for a visa before travelling.

Those who had submitted their visa applications earlier will not receive a refund of their visa processing fees, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a media release.

Background

The mutual visa exemption arrangement was first announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong at the 19th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) forum held in Tianjin, China, on Dec. 7, 2023.

On the same day, the Prime Minister's Office also said in a media release that both countries would work out the operational details of the arrangement with the aim of implementing it in early 2024.

Previously, Singaporeans entering China for business, tourism, family visits, and transit purposes were entitled to a 15-day visa-free entry policy, while Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports were required to obtain a valid visa to travel and seek entry into Singapore.

