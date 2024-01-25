Back

Mutual visa exemption arrangement between S'pore & China to start on Feb. 9, 2024, eve of CNY

Just in time for Chinese New Year 2024.

Winnie Li | January 25, 2024, 03:44 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The mutual visa exemption arrangement between Singapore and China will start on Feb. 9, 2024, according to China's state-owned news outlet China Central Television (CCTV) News.

The date coincides with the eve of Chinese New Year 2024.

The announcement comes after representatives from both countries signed the agreement in Beijing on Jan. 25, 2024.

Under the new arrangement, ordinary passport holders from Singapore and China can enter both countries visa-free for 30 days for tourism, family visits, and business purposes.

Those who intend to enter the countries for more than 30 days or conduct activities requiring prior approval, such as working and conducting news reporting, would need to apply for a visa before travelling.

Those who had submitted their visa applications earlier will not receive a refund of their visa processing fees, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a media release.

Background

The mutual visa exemption arrangement was first announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong at the 19th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) forum held in Tianjin, China, on Dec. 7, 2023.

On the same day, the Prime Minister's Office also said in a media release that both countries would work out the operational details of the arrangement with the aim of implementing it in early 2024.

Previously, Singaporeans entering China for business, tourism, family visits, and transit purposes were entitled to a 15-day visa-free entry policy, while Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports were required to obtain a valid visa to travel and seek entry into Singapore.

Top images via Unsplash

US manufacturer Boeing delivers first 737 MAX jet to China since 2019

This ends a four-year freeze on imports of the U.S. aircraft company.

January 25, 2024, 06:07 PM

S'porean agent linked to wanted money laundering suspect loses licence after conviction for kicking police officer

She brokered a penthouse deal involving him and was listed as director and shareholder in his companies.

January 25, 2024, 06:00 PM

McDonald's S'pore has Hello Kitty-themed Prosperity Burger & pineapple pie

Time to prosper again.

January 25, 2024, 05:59 PM

Boy, 14, helps out at mum's Toa Payoh hawker drinks stall 6 days a week to give her a break

He has even registered as a hawker assistant.

January 25, 2024, 05:56 PM

Who is Daim Zainuddin, former M'sia finance minister & target of anti-corruption probe?

He's believed to be Malaysia's second most powerful man after former PM Mahathir Mohamad.

January 25, 2024, 05:45 PM

Udon shop in Bugis with 4 types of udon attracts long queues since Jan. 16 opening

Oishii.

January 25, 2024, 04:47 PM

Dragon made up of 1,500 drones at Marina Bay on 6 nights in Feb. 2024 to usher in year of the dragon

At 8pm on Feb. 6, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18.

January 25, 2024, 04:41 PM

Al-Mustafa Restaurant at Lembu Road suspended 2 weeks for infestation, failure to keep premises clean

It is closed until Feb. 5, 2024.

January 25, 2024, 04:40 PM

Bus crashes into height limit barrier at Changi Airport, police investigating hit-&-run

The barrier tilted backwards.

January 25, 2024, 04:36 PM

S'porean in JB for supper loses passport, ends up having unplanned 3D2N trip

Impromptu vacay.

January 25, 2024, 04:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.