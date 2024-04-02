Back

2 S'poreans reported missing after Taiwan earthquake: MFA

MFA and the Singapore Trade Office in Taiwan have contacted their next-of-kin are rendering consular assistance.

Seri Mazliana | April 05, 2024, 06:16 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Two Singaporeans are reportedly missing after the Hualien earthquake in Taiwan on Apr. 3.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Apr. 5 that the Singapore Trade Office (STO) in Taipei is in close touch with local authorities on the two Singaporeans who currently missing.

MFA and the Singapore Trade Office have contacted their next-of-kin and are rendering consular assistance.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely," an MFA spokesperson said in response to Mothership queries.

MFA has also reached out to all e-registered Singaporeans in the regions affected by the earthquake in Hualien, Taiwan.

Two others suffered light injuries

On Apr. 4, eight Singaporeans trapped after the earthquake were rescued by Taiwanese authorities.

Two of them suffered light injuries and have been rendered the necessary assistance by the Taiwanese authorities.

MFA said that it is aware of the eight Singaporeans rescued and is extending consular assistance to them.

The MFA spokesperson added: "Our Trade Office in Taipei continues to be in close touch with the Taiwanese authorities as rescue and relief efforts continue. We express our appreciation to the Taiwanese authorities for the quick assistance and support they have extended."

As of Apr. 4, nine deaths have been reported while 1,000 people were injured from the earthquake.

Top photos by 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C./X

Industrial-themed kopitiam in Potong Pasir serves curry lava toast, kopi affogato & more

Traditional dishes in a modern setting.

April 06, 2024, 02:54 PM

Israel to temporarily allow more aid into Gaza after Biden warns Netanyahu to prevent 'humanitarian suffering'

This comes after a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

April 06, 2024, 02:01 PM

PM Lee congratulates new Palestinian Authority PM Mohammad Mustafa

He reiterated Singapore's support for a "negotiated two-state solution".

April 06, 2024, 12:34 PM

M'sian dog shelter offering RM2,000 to find culprit behind video of dog set on fire

Eyewitnesses can reach out to the NGO.

April 06, 2024, 12:30 PM

As a lifelong westie, I love visiting Westgate. Here’s why I don’t think I’ll ever get bored of the mall.

Eat and shop till you drop.

April 06, 2024, 11:48 AM

36 arrested in CNB operation targeting drug activities carried out over chat apps like Telegram

S$19,000 worth of drugs were seized.

April 06, 2024, 11:30 AM

Firsthand: S'pore artistic swimmer taking on O-Levels & ‘striving to be on podium’ in World Cup in Paris in May

Not a regular teen life.

April 06, 2024, 11:06 AM

Massive boulder falls & crushes car during Taiwan earthquake

The driver was not injured.

April 06, 2024, 02:13 AM

4.8 magnitude earthquake felt in New York area, no immediate reports of wide-scale damage

Tremors were felt throughout the city and also from Boston to Baltimore.

April 05, 2024, 11:55 PM

S'pore dog trainer caught on video hitting Labrador's muzzle, SPCA escalating case to authorities

"Punitive measures have no place in animal training," SPCA said.

April 05, 2024, 11:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.