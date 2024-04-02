2 S'poreans reported missing after Taiwan earthquake: MFA

Two Singaporeans are reportedly missing after the Hualien earthquake in Taiwan on Apr. 3.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Apr. 5 that the Singapore Trade Office (STO) in Taipei is in close touch with local authorities on the two Singaporeans who currently missing.

MFA and the Singapore Trade Office have contacted their next-of-kin and are rendering consular assistance.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely," an MFA spokesperson said in response to Mothership queries.

MFA has also reached out to all e-registered Singaporeans in the regions affected by the earthquake in Hualien, Taiwan.

Two others suffered light injuries

On Apr. 4, eight Singaporeans trapped after the earthquake were rescued by Taiwanese authorities.

Two of them suffered light injuries and have been rendered the necessary assistance by the Taiwanese authorities.

MFA said that it is aware of the eight Singaporeans rescued and is extending consular assistance to them.

The MFA spokesperson added: "Our Trade Office in Taipei continues to be in close touch with the Taiwanese authorities as rescue and relief efforts continue. We express our appreciation to the Taiwanese authorities for the quick assistance and support they have extended."

As of Apr. 4, nine deaths have been reported while 1,000 people were injured from the earthquake.

