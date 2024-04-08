8 S'poreans rescued from Taiwan's Hualien earthquake

Eight Singaporeans trapped as a result of the Hualien earthquake in Taiwan were successfully rescued by Taiwanese authorities on Apr. 4.

According to a Taiwan foreign affairs ministry's statement to the local media, they were among 71 foreigners trapped by the earthquake.

The ministry also revealed that three foreigners are still missing as of 4:30pm local time, including one Canadian and two Australians.

Including the eight Singaporeans, the Taiwanese authority said that out of the 71 foreign nationals rescued, six were from the U.K., seven were from the U.S., two were from Australia, four were from Israel, three were from France, three were from Canada, seven were from Switzerland, two were from Portugal, four were from the Netherlands, and the remaining 25 were from Germany.

In a post shared on the official Taiwan Ministry of National Defense X account on Apr. 4, the authorities said that the "R.O.C Armed Forces will not rest until everyone is safe" and thanked all parties for their support.

#ROCArmedForces will not rest until everyone is safe, and public wellbeing will always be our #1 priority. Thank you all for the support. We will stand strong and face any challenges head on! — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) April 4, 2024

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Apr. 3 that there were no reports of Singaporeans injured in the earthquake.

Mothership has reached out to MFA for updates.

Top photo by 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C./X