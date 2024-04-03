Back

No reports of S'poreans injured in Taiwan's Hualien earthquake so far: MFA

Singaporeans in Taiwan are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary safety precautions in case of aftershocks.

Seri Mazliana | April 03, 2024, 10:09 PM

Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has extended the Singapore government's condolences and sympathies to those affected in the Hualien earthquake in Taiwan on Apr. 3, 2024.

MFA said in a statement on Apr. 3 that the government is saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the earthquake.

MFA said it has been reaching out to e-registered Singaporeans in the regions affected by the earthquake and is providing necessary consular assistance.

Currently, there are no reports of Singaporeans injured as a result of the earthquake.

Singaporeans in Taiwan are advised to remain vigilant, take all necessary precautions for their personal safety and heed the instructions of the local authorities in case of aftershocks.

Singaporeans who are in or travelling to Taiwan are strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA and to purchase comprehensive travel insurance if they have not done so.

Singaporeans in Taiwan who require consular assistance may contact the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei, or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office:

Singapore Trade Office in Taipei

Address: 9th Floor, No. 85, Jen Ai Road, Section 4, Taipei 106, Taiwan

Tel: +886 2 2772 1940

Emergency Tel: +886 953 532 638

Email: [email protected]

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hr)

Tel: +65 6379 8800 / 8855 (24-hour hotline)

Email: [email protected]

