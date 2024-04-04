Back

1,000 injured from Taiwan earthquake, death toll remains at 9

Taiwan's fire department said those injured have reached 1,050, with the total number of missing at 52.

Amber Tay | April 04, 2024, 03:41 PM

1,000 people were injured after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake which struck the eastern sea area of Taiwan on Apr. 3, 2024.

The death toll remains at nine as of Apr. 4, 2024.

Taiwan's fire department said those injured had reached 1,050, with the total number missing at 52, reported Reuters.

Around 24 out of almost 50 missing hotel workers were also located.

They had been heading to a resort in Taroko National Park when the earthquake struck.

The fire department reported that the group was trapped on the cross-island highway which passes the gorge connecting Hualien with Taiwan's west coast.

Six people were also rescued by helicopter after being trapped in a mining area on Apr. 4, 2024, the fire department added.

The railway line to Hualien also re-opened ahead of schedule on the same day, though one rural station north of Hualien city remains closed due to damage, the railway administration said.

Taiwan's biggest earthquake in 25 years

This is Taiwan's biggest earthquake in 25 years.

Hualien County was particularly affected, with buildings and tunnels collapsing from the tremor.

Train lines have also been damaged by falling rocks.

The earthquake also triggered tsunami warnings in China, Japan, and the Philippines, though these have since been cancelled.

MFA has been reaching out to e-registered Singaporeans in the region

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) released a statement on Apr. 3, 2024, extending the Singapore government's condolences and sympathies to those affected by the earthquake.

MFA said they have been reaching out to e-registered Singaporeans in the regions affected by the earthquake and are providing necessary consular assistance.

Singaporeans who are in or travelling to Taiwan are strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA and to purchase comprehensive travel insurance if they have not done so.

Singaporeans in Taiwan who require consular assistance may contact the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office:

Singapore Trade Office in Taipei

Address: 9th Floor, No. 85, Jen Ai Road, Section 4, Taipei 106, Taiwan

Tel: +886 2 2772 1940

Emergency Tel: +886 953 532 638

Email: [email protected]

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hr)

Tel: +65 6379 8800 / 8855 (24-hour hotline)

Email: [email protected]

