Taylor Swift spotted at Koma restaurant in MBS

Yes, the one with the torii gates.

Nigel Chua | March 06, 2024, 01:11 PM

After the first three of her six sold-out shows here, Taylor Swift has a break of two days before the second set of three back-to-back concert days from Mar. 7 to 9.

One of the places she's choosing to spend her downtime? Japanese restaurant Koma in Marina Bay Sands (MBS) — yes, the one with the torii gates commonly featured in the photos that diners take to mark their visits there.

Photo via Koma website.

Swift was seen at the venue with an entourage that included security personnel.

In a video of Swift at Koma, one of the security personnel escorting the pop star appears to spot the person taking the video and shines a bright light toward them, gesturing to them to stop.

GIF via video by garygaryocp on TikTok.

The caption of the video called the security personnel "really rude".

The brief clip prompted some discussion in the comments section over whether Swift was entitled to privacy in the venue, with some opining that one was entitled to film in public space, while others pointed out that overly-persistent filming could be considered harassment.

@garygaryocp保安真没礼貌...♬ Memories of Paris - Paris Cafe Society

Familiar with Singapore

Swift spoke about her previous trips to Singapore during a recent concert, saying:

"A lot of [times] when we would come here on tour, my mum would take me and drive me past her old house, and where she used to go to school."

Swift's Singapore connection — first revealed in 2011 by her mother Andrea, who attended the Singapore American School — has been firmly established after Swift mentioned it to the audience at her first concert on Mar. 2.

It has also been discovered that Swift's grandmother, Marjorie, was an opera singer who performed here in 1968.

Singaporean writer Koh Buck Song also spotted several scenes from Singapore in the music video for Swift's song "marjorie", which was written as a tribute to her grandmother.

Top photo via garygaryocp on TikTok and Koma's website

