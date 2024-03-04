Back

Taylor Swift's mum attended S'pore American School as a child

And you're the prettiest lady in the whole wide world.

Ilyda Chua | March 04, 2024, 05:42 PM

As a child, Andrea Swift — the mother of pop star Taylor Swift — attended the Singapore American School.

The school told The Straits Times (ST) that Andrea had studied at its King's Road campus between 1968 and 1969.

A yearbook photograph from the school showed Andrea, then 10 years old, seated in the front row of her fourth-grade class in 1968.

Back in 2011, Andrea spoke about her childhood days in Singapore in an interview with The New Paper.

"We’re very happy to be here. We’ve been visiting the places I used to go to, like the Polo Club and the American School [where I studied]," she said.

During her Mar. 2 show, the younger Swift recalled how she would accompany her mum to her old haunts whenever they visited Singapore.

"My mum actually spent a lot of her childhood with her mum, dad, and sister growing up in Singapore," she told the audience.

"A lot of [times] when we would come here on tour, my mum would take me and drive me past her old house, and where she used to go to school."

Andrea is a familiar figure to fans of Taylor Swift. The singer's 2008 track, "The Best Day", is an heartfelt tribute to her mum, recalling childhood memories spent with her.

In it, she sings about her admiration for her mum; "Daddy's smart and you're the prettiest lady in the whole wide world."

Swift in Singapore

In a 2010 interview with ST, the pop star shared that her maternal grandfather, Robert Finlay, moved his family here for a few years.

He was an engineer and his wife, Marjorie, was an opera singer.

An old ST report from 1968 reveals how Marjorie had been chosen to play the lead in a production, "The Bartered Bride".

"Marjorie has carved a niche for herself in the world of arias and concertos," the article reads, highlighting her past appearances in Venezuela, Cuba, and Puerto Rico.

In that role, Marjorie performed for five nights at the Victoria Theatre, now known as the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall.

Top image from Taylor Swift/Instagram

