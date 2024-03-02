Taylor Swift reveals mum grew up in S'pore

Taylor Swift is in Singapore for her "The Eras" tour in Asia.

She kickstarted her first concert at the National Stadium on Mar. 2, as part of her six sold-out shows here.

Swift played hits like "Cruel Summer", "Lover", and "Fearless".

At one point in between performing songs "marjorie" and "champagne problems", she addressed the crowd who had put up their phones when "marjorie" was played.

Swift revealed that the song "marjorie" is about her maternal grandmother and that her mother used to grow up in Singapore.

"My mum actually spent a lot of her childhood with her mum, dad, and sister growing up in Singapore," she said.

She said her mother would take her on a drive and they would pass by the latter's old house and school, each time they were in Singapore on a tour.

She added that she had heard a lot about Singapore throughout her life and expressed her appreciation for concertgoers who had paid special attention during the song.

"To get to come here and play a show this big with so many beautiful, generous people who (are) just essentially honouring my family with what you just did with that song, it means the world. I already love you, we're gonna have a blast tonight."

Top photos via Taylor Swift/X & Canva