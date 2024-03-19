Glad that S'porean youths care about Gaza crisis, need to convert compassion, anger in positive directions: Vivian Balakrishnan

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan is "glad" that many young Singaporeans are concerned about the crisis in Gaza.

"If young people did not care, that would be terrible for our future. I am glad they care. They should care. The world is a very imperfect place and there are many conflict zones with tremendous humanitarian disasters, not just here but all over the world. I think we need to convert that compassion, that care, or even that anger, on issues in positive directions."

He was speaking on Mar. 18, 2024 at a doorstop interview in Ramallah, Palestine, where he is making an official visit.

The voices of Singapore's youths matter

Vivian answered a question from Mothership on how young Singaporeans can best express themselves, make their voices heard, and play a constructive role in the Gaza crisis.

The foreign minister was glad that for the past five months, Singaporeans have been able to convert and channel that passion and that care in a constructive and positive direction.

He cited an example where Singapore has been able to do so, drawing attention to the donations that were raised to assist with humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"If you look at the donations that have been raised, it has come from all walks of life. It has come from people of different races, languages or religion, we have lived up to our creed “regardless of race, language or religion”.

The donation "is noticed and appreciated down here (Palestine)," said Vivian.

He further encouraged Singaporeans to continue to look for constructive ways to express our concern and our compassion.

During their discussion, the Palestinian leaders also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of generosity and compassion from Singaporeans, especially with respect to the plight of the Palestinian civilians in Gaza, said Vivian.

"If they (Singaporeans) had the opportunity to come here and see how we are received and how we are regarded in all parts of the Middle East, they would realise that care, concern and compassion would be a good defining attribute of our national identity. Please keep it up."

"Very good, candid, open exchange of views"

Commenting about his meeting with the Palestinian Authority's leadership, Vivian said that they had a "very good, candid, open exchange of views".

Vivian also highlighted that he was able to meet with the prime minister, the prime minister-designate and the foreign minister.

"I always appreciate the fact that they are so open and constructive with us. It is not something that you can take for granted," said Vivian, adding that a good, constructive discussion requires mutual respect and sufficient trust and goodwill.

Vivian added that the Palestinian leaders appreciate the fact that Singapore has continued to advocate for a negotiated two-state solution.

"They know that not only are we making a political statement, but over many years, we have held this consistent position."

Deteriorating situation

During the doorstop, Vivian also expressed concern about the deteriorating situation as a result of the crisis.

There are also concerns that the conflict could cause a regional spillover, which would pose profound implications around the region and even as far afield as Southeast Asia.

Responding to a question from CNA about the insights he has gathered from his discussion with the Palestinian leaders, Vivian said the terror attacks carried out by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023 was a calamity to both the Israelis and the Palestinians.

He added that the attack was a "very major setback" and brought about "unbearable humanitarian consequences".

"Everyone is hoping to hear the news that they have arrived at an agreement for at least a humanitarian truce and the release of hostages. That has not happened yet. When that will happen, I do not know."

Role of Palestinian authority

In response to a question from ST, Vivian highlighted the important role played by the Palestinian Authority in a conflict situation, where the sense of urgency, pain and anxiety is "very real."

Vivian added:

"...the leaders of the Palestinian Authority as those in the West Bank, had to exercise enormous courage to keep people calm and not let anger spill over into violence and exacerbate the situation down here. I told them very honestly, that is real leadership. Because, in the early days, in the immediate aftermath, the voices of calm and moderation were a minority - you needed to be very courageous to take that stand."

He said that five months on, he hoped the call for moderation has been proven right.

While it does not mean just being accepting and being "paralysed", the Palestinian leaders still need to "engage in the political imagination and the hard work to make progress and to achieve the fuller ambitions of their people."

Difficulties ahead for Gaza

There will still be difficulties ahead for Gaza once the conflict is resolved, however.

Imaginative and courageous thinking is needed for what government structures will be in place, who will represent and mobilise the Palestinian people, as well as garnering support from young people, said Vivian.

"You cannot underestimate the difficulty of this. This is not just external politics, but just domestic politics," said Vivian.

The new government will also have to work out long-term rules of engagement with their immediate neighbour, Israel.

They would also have to get on with economic development.

"It is a very, very onerous and full agenda and set of challenges that the Palestinian leaders deal with. But they are cognisant of that," said Vivian.

Wants to work with Singapore

During the doorstop, Vivian said that Palestine expressed a desire to work with Singapore, despite our distance from Palestine and our small size.

Singapore is only two times the size of Gaza, with a population density that is higher than Gaza.

"But they look at us, they look at our delegation... what we have been able to achieve in achieving unity in diversity, collective purposes, focusing on peace, development, and opportunities— these are attributes they admire."

Vivian added that Palestine knows that Singapore is a friend and wants to work with the city-state.

"It is a good and strong relationship," he said.

Working together in areas of human talent development

Singapore has worked with Palestine, specifically in the areas of human talent development, capacity building, and helping their civil servants.

According to Vivian, this is a key priority which the Prime Minister-designate emphasised— more opportunities to learn from Singapore's civil service.

Since 2013, Singapore has offered an Enhanced Technical Assistance Package (ETAP) specifically meant to support Palestinian capacity-building efforts.

ETAP includes a Technical Vocational Education and Training component, post-graduate scholarships and study visits that are tailored to meet the Palestinians’ specific needs.

To date, more than 700 Palestinian officials have benefited from the package, said Vivian, adding that Singapore is happy to welcome even more Palestinian officials to come and interact with Singapore and Singaporeans.

Relationship building

Vivian added that the ETAP is not just about technical assistance, but also about relationship building.

Officials who came to Singapore under ETAP would eventually come back to Palestine to serve.

To Vivian, this is a long-term investment in relationship building.

He maintained that Singapore cannot take for granted the trust Palestine has in Singapore, despite knowing that both countries' national positions cannot be identical.

"I deeply appreciate the ability to have that kind of relationship - that respect in diversity. But I still hope and pray for peace and for development," said Vivian.

"There is determination in this place"

Vivian said:

"All in all, it has been a good visit– a chance to reconnect, a chance to express our sympathies, a chance to reflect Singaporeans’ compassion for the plight of Palestinian civilians, and also a chance to look forward, hopefully, to the day when there is peace and they can focus on the development which they so richly deserve. As a person who has been coming to Ramallah several times over the years, you can see it is challenging. But I can tell you, there are buildings, there is progress, and there is determination in this place."

