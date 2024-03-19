Back

Vivian meets with Palestinian Authority's new PM, reaffirms S'pore's commitment to help build governing capacity

Vivian met both the incoming and outgoing PMs of the Palestinian Authority.

Tan Min-Wei | March 19, 2024, 01:43 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

On Mar. 18 Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan, called on the Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in Ramallah in the West Bank.

Vivian is on a multi-day trip to the Middle East, where he has already visited Jordan and Qatar.

In addition to the PA’s PM, Vivian also met Prime Minister Designate Mohammad Mustafa, his counterpart, the minister of foreign affairs and expatriates doctor Riad Al Malki, as well as the Head of General Intelligence Services Majed Faraj.

Shtayyeh announced his resignation as PM in February 2024, with Mustafa replacing him. The 70-year-old Mustafa is an economist, and a long time advisor to PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

Deep concern

Vivian expressed deep concern about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying that an immediate humanitarian ceasefire would allow for the effective delivery of aid to affected civilians.

He updated the PA’s leaders on the state of Singapore's humanitarian assistance to Gaza, including the third tranche of aid, conveyed through Jordan and being delivered via airdrop to Gaza.

He also updated them on the S$6.1 million donated by the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees and in the Near East(UNRWA).

Vivian reiterated Singapore's support for a two-state solution consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, and expressed Singapore's hope that both sides would engage in direct negotiations as it was the only viable pathway towards a comprehensive, just, and durable peace.

Capacity building

Vivian also restated Singapore's commitment to the Palestinian authorities capacity building efforts in the civil service and digital government.

The Singapore government has aided in this commitment by providing training programs, such as the Singapore Cooperation Programme, and post graduates scholarships.

Over 700 Palestinian authority officials have benefited from such training programs.

In October 2022, Singapore opened a Singapore Representative Office in Ramallah with the intention of strengthening the delivery of Singapore's technical assistance to the PA.

Vivian and a delegation of Singaporean Members of Parliament also visited the office while in Rahmalla, meeting with the office's honorary director Shireen Shelleh.

Image via Mothership

The MP group included Alex Yam, Gerald Giam, Nadia Ahmad Samdin, Rachel Ong, and Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim. Also present was Non-Resident Representative of Singapore to Palestine Hawazi Daipi.

Related stories

Top image via MFA

China's embassy in S'pore reminds citizens they are prohibited from gambling overseas, even in legally-operated casinos

China warned that its embassy would not be able to provide consular support for 'illegal activities'.

March 19, 2024, 03:11 PM

S'porean national fencer Amita Berthier qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics

You go, girl.

March 19, 2024, 02:21 PM

S'pore Merc driver allegedly parks in motorcycle lot, horns & screams at rider after knocking his bike

Morning drama.

March 19, 2024, 02:00 PM

Fried kway teow stall in Jalan Besar closes down after owner, 69, passes away

The owner passed away peacefully after "serving his last plate of kway teow", according to his children.

March 19, 2024, 01:11 PM

A well-stocked office pantry is nicer than having a nice boss. Hear me out.

No contest, honestly. But please don’t fire me boss.

March 19, 2024, 01:04 PM

Pritam Singh will continue parliamentary & town council duties during court case, reiterates not guilty plea

He faces two charges for wilfully making false answers at the COP.

March 19, 2024, 12:37 PM

Faisal Manap will not be charged for refusing to answer questions by the Committee of Privileges: SPF, AGC

He was issued an advisory on Mar. 18, 2024.

March 19, 2024, 12:06 PM

Total of 94 nominees for Star awards 2024 Popular Male & Female Artiste awards

Voting is now open.

March 19, 2024, 11:46 AM

Pritam Singh handed 2 charges for lying to Committee of Privileges, pleads not guilty

A pre-trial conference is fixed for Apr. 17.

March 19, 2024, 11:24 AM

Woman didn't tell police her friend was raped, ordered to 1 year & 9 months probation

The prosecution said the woman was legally bound to give information about the rape to the police.

March 19, 2024, 10:22 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.