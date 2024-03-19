Vivian meets with Palestinian Authority's new PM, reaffirms S'pore's commitment to help build governing capacity

On Mar. 18 Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan, called on the Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in Ramallah in the West Bank.

Vivian is on a multi-day trip to the Middle East, where he has already visited Jordan and Qatar.

In addition to the PA’s PM, Vivian also met Prime Minister Designate Mohammad Mustafa, his counterpart, the minister of foreign affairs and expatriates doctor Riad Al Malki, as well as the Head of General Intelligence Services Majed Faraj.

Shtayyeh announced his resignation as PM in February 2024, with Mustafa replacing him. The 70-year-old Mustafa is an economist, and a long time advisor to PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

Deep concern

Vivian expressed deep concern about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying that an immediate humanitarian ceasefire would allow for the effective delivery of aid to affected civilians.

He updated the PA’s leaders on the state of Singapore's humanitarian assistance to Gaza, including the third tranche of aid, conveyed through Jordan and being delivered via airdrop to Gaza.

He also updated them on the S$6.1 million donated by the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees and in the Near East(UNRWA).

Vivian reiterated Singapore's support for a two-state solution consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, and expressed Singapore's hope that both sides would engage in direct negotiations as it was the only viable pathway towards a comprehensive, just, and durable peace.

Capacity building

Vivian also restated Singapore's commitment to the Palestinian authorities capacity building efforts in the civil service and digital government.

The Singapore government has aided in this commitment by providing training programs, such as the Singapore Cooperation Programme, and post graduates scholarships.

Over 700 Palestinian authority officials have benefited from such training programs.

In October 2022, Singapore opened a Singapore Representative Office in Ramallah with the intention of strengthening the delivery of Singapore's technical assistance to the PA.

Vivian and a delegation of Singaporean Members of Parliament also visited the office while in Rahmalla, meeting with the office's honorary director Shireen Shelleh.

The MP group included Alex Yam, Gerald Giam, Nadia Ahmad Samdin, Rachel Ong, and Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim. Also present was Non-Resident Representative of Singapore to Palestine Hawazi Daipi.

