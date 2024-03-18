S$6.1 million raised by S'pore public donated for humanitarian aid to Gaza

The Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) on Sunday (Mar. 17) presented a S$6.1 million cheque, raised by the Singapore public in donations to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Cheque presentation

The cheque was presented at a ceremony in Amman, Jordan, by RLAF CEO Muhammad Faizal Othman to Ben Majekodunmi, the Chief of Staff of UNRWA.

Muhammad Faizal shared that this is the highest amount that RLAF has ever raised for a humanitarian effort in the charity's history:

"This incredible sum...represents the collective heart of Singapore. We are grateful to everyone who has generously contributed to this worthy cause".

The cheque presentation was witnessed by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Manpower, Zaqy Mohamed.

Present in the ceremony were also Members of Parliament Alex Yam, Gerald Giam, Nadia Ahmad Samdin, Rachel Ong, and Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim.

Official visit

Vivian is making an official visit to the Middle East from Mar. 18 to Mar. 24, 2024.

He will be visiting the Palestinian territories, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

He is accompanied by Members of Parliament and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

More than S$8.1 million raised so far

The RLAF Foundation announced in a press release (Mar.17) that it has raised a total of S$8,114,422 for its humanitarian relief for Gaza appeal to provide aid in the form of health, relief and shelter for communities affected by the dire situation.

The initial collection period for the fundraising initiative was from October 19 2023 to October 31 2023.

Due to an outpouring of donations, RLAF obtained a two-week extension of permit from the Commissioner of Charities (CoC) for the fundraising to be conducted until November 17 2023.

Top image via Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore.