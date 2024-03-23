Kate Middleton, 42, diagnosed with cancer

Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, has been diagnosed with cancer.

She announced her condition in a video message on March 23 (Singapore time).

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

Catherine, or Kate Middleton, as she is also commonly known, said it was a "huge shock" after an "incredibly tough couple of months".

She has begun chemotherapy, she added, while describing the past two months as “incredibly tough for our entire family”.

Her diagnosis follows that of King Charles III, who announced his own cancer diagnosis and treatment in early February 2024.

News of her health condition comes after a period of intense uncertainty about and scrutiny of the health of Catherine.

What she said in video

It was announced she underwent abdominal surgery in January, which was followed by her absence from public view as she tried to recuperate.

Catherine, like King Charles, did not specify what kind of cancer she has.

Kensington Palace said it is confident the princess will make a full recovery.

In her video message, she asked the public and news media to respect her desire for privacy, and sent a positive message, saying: "I am well and getting stronger every day."

She also said she had to put her family first "to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family" and that her recovery had taken time.

The priority now was reassuring her family, she said: "It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay."

Did not know about cancer

The princess's statement explained it was not known that there was any cancer when she had abdominal surgery in January.

"However tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," the princess added.

"For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope," she also said, adding that she was thinking of all those who have been affected by the ailment.

"You are not alone," she said.

BBC reported that Catherine and her husband Prince William are now not expected to appear with the Royal Family on Easter Sunday.

The princess has not attended any official events since Christmas.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak said Catherine had shown "tremendous bravery" with her statement, and wished her a "speedy recovery".

Top photo via The Prince and Princess of Wales X