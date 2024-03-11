Official royal photo of Kate Middleton supposedly doctored, gives new life to conspiracy theories

In honour of Mother's Day in the U.K., Kensington Palace released a photo of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her three children via an Instagram post.

It is the first official image of Middleton since she reportedly underwent surgery in January.

But amidst swirling conspiracy theories about Middleton's whereabouts, the photograph has raised more questions than answers, with major news outlets alleging the image has been altered.

Image 'killed'

It's a cute family photo.

In the image, Middleton, 42, is seated in the middle on a cane chair; her daughter, Charlotte, 8, sits on the armrest; her son, Louis, 5, stands on the left; and George, 10, who is second in line to the throne, stands behind with his arms around his mother.

The post, supposedly made by Middleton, thanked her followers for their "kind wishes and continued support over the last two months" since her surgery, and wishes everyone a "Happy Mother's Day".

According to the caption, the photo was taken by the Prince of Wales, William.

However, keen commenters immediately noticed some things weren't quite right in the image.

Major news agencies including The Associated Press (AP), Reuters, and Agence France-Presse (AFP), as well as Getty Images, have since issued a "kill notice", alleging the image has been doctored, asking clients to remove the photograph from all platforms, including social media.

According to Variety, the statement issued by AP said the “source [Kensington Palace] has manipulated the image”, while AFP cited an “editorial issue”, and Reuters said it had withdrawn the photograph following a “post-publication review”.

In a report, Reuters said it "could not immediately establish how, why or by whom the alteration had been made".

Major news outlets including New York Times have since taken down the image from their website.

At the time of writing, the image remains available on Instagram and Kensington Palace has not commented on the matter.

Aside from a blurry paparazzi photo taken of Middleton a week before this photo's release, this is the only sighting of the Royal since Christmas Day (Dec. 25).

According to BBC, PA Media, the UK's biggest news agency through which the Royal Family regularly releases its official information, said it had not killed the picture on its service.

But a spokesman said the agency was seeking urgent clarification from Kensington Palace over the concerns raised about manipulation.

So, what's wrong with the image?

Supposedly, heaps.

Somebody has pointed out all of the photoshop mistakes in Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day photo. What is the Royal Family trying to hide? 😳 pic.twitter.com/D9NKkw954J — Cillian (@CilComLFC) March 10, 2024

X users have scoured the image with a fine-toothed comb. These are some of the errors they've picked up.

There's Charlotte's arm, where there appears to be an error with where her sleeve sits on her wrist; Middleton's right hand is blurred; Middleton's left hand is without a wedding ring; issues with the background, including blurred tiles near Louis' feet, crooked windows, and unseasonably green foliage; others say Middleton's zip is unaligned; or that George's arms are too long; or that Charlotte's hair ends too abruptly on her right shoulder.

Whilst internet sleuths have found a slew of errors in the image, the one cited by AP in their report was the "inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand".

This isn't the first time Kensington Palace has faced a photoshop scandal.

In a family photo issued for Christmas last year, the youngest son Louis appeared to be missing a finger.

Abdominal Surgery

According to a statement issued by Kensington Palace on Jan. 17, Middleton was admitted to hospital for "planned abdominal surgery" on Jan. 16.

It said the surgery was "successful" and she was expected to stay in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery.

Middleton was not expected to return to public duties until early April, after Easter.

It is not clear what type of procedure the 42-year-old was having.

The statement said she wished for her "personal medical information" to "remain private".

The Palace said it would "only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share".

Without any updates, internet users have created their own narratives.

Conspiracy theorists are having a field day

Some say she's dead; others that she had a bad haircut; others that she has had a "Brazillian Butt Lift"; her and William were having "marital issues"; or she is going to be on the next season of a reality television show.

I'm thoroughly enjoying all the Kate Middleton conspiracy theories. I have no interest in the royals but the story about her recovering from donating a kidney to Charles in exchange for becoming queen one day is sending me. — Morello (@Swazi_Cheri) February 27, 2024

Kate Middleton relaxing with her jewels in the castle reading everyone’s tweets about how she’s missing: pic.twitter.com/38Nm29MQaF — frankie gabagool 🤌 (@beantownthot) February 28, 2024

Kate Middleton debuting her face-lift at the Windsor Easter service: pic.twitter.com/njJVvsVtf4 — bareback contessa (@_theekword) February 28, 2024

“yeh so basically Kate Middleton hasn’t been seen in months like she’s actually missing. word on the conspiracy street is that she’s doing 1 of many things - gone for a BBL, growing out her bangs, lost at the Wonka experience. also she’s possibly banksy x” pic.twitter.com/IP20NIKgGl — tiger b (@tiger_brooke) February 28, 2024

There are so many theories and a spokesperson for Middleton issued a statement to Page Six, saying: “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates... That guidance stands.”

The spokesperson added she was "doing well".

Despite many of the internet's semi-insane speculations, they're unfounded and a bit of fun.

But with the Middleton's whereabouts being such a hot topic as of late, this potential photoshopping saga is the last thing the Royals need.

As controversial royal commentator Piers Morgan said in a post on X that if "the Palace manipulated that Kate photo to quash all the wild conspiracy theories about her, then they’ll have just made things 100x worse."

Top images from @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram and @CilComLFC/X with inset from @piersmorgan/X