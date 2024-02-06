UK's Prince Harry to return & visit King Charles after cancer diagnosis

United Kingdom (UK)'s Prince Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, is rushing home from the United States following his father, King Charles III's cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace released a statement in the early hours of Feb. 6 (Singapore time) announcing the king has been diagnosed with cancer, though the specific type of cancer has not been revealed.

What happened

The king, 75, was discharged from the hospital a week ago on Jan. 29 following treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The Royal Family stated that during the treatment, "a separate issue of concern was noted" and cancer was detected after subsequent diagnostic tests.

King Charles has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties, and he will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

Prince Harry is coming to visit in the coming days

A source close to Prince Harry told The Independent that the duke will be travelling to the UK to see the king in the coming days.

They added that Harry has spoken to his father about the cancer diagnosis.

Another source told Page Six that the prince has been kept up-to-date with his father's health, including his recent prostate surgery.

The same source told the news outlet that Harry's wife, American actress Meghan Markle and their two children will not be travelling with him to the UK.

Prince Harry's older brother, Prince William is said to be in regular contact with their father.

William's wife, Kate Middleton, is currently recovering from abdominal surgery, as announced by Kensington Palace on Jan. 17.

Family estrangement

Prince Harry last returned to the UK in September 2023 to attend the annual WellChild Awards, a charity he has been patron of for 15 years. However, the prince was unable to see his father due to the latter's busy schedule, reported The Independent.

During King Charles's coronation in May 2023, Prince Harry did attend, but was reported to have left hours after the ceremony and supposedly did not interact with his father or brother at the event.

Harry and Meghan made headlines four years ago after they announced to "step back" from working royal duties in January 2020 and relocated to the United States with their son. They later welcomed their daughter in June 2021.

