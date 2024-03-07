Back

Lady receives bridesmaid proposal from friend during Taylor Swift's S'pore concert

Sisterhood love.

Matthias Ang | March 07, 2024, 09:20 PM

Various couples have taken the opportunity to propose to their partner amidst three days of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert in Singapore.

Most of these proposals took place during Swift's song "Love Story".

If you are unfamiliar with why it is so popular to propose during this song, it has to do with the following lyric:

"He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring, and said 'Marry me, Juliet, you'll never have to be alone I love you and that's all I really know'."

One of the proposals on Mar. 7 had a twist.

Girl makes a bridesmaid proposal to her friend

According to a video uploaded by Tiktok user @nikkiwearstiara, she had been singing "Love Story" with her friends and was unaware of what was about to happen.

The lady added in her caption that her ex-boyfriend had wanted to propose to her during this song, and she was recording the moment just for the fun of it.

In the video she can be seen singing, only for her friend to pull out a sign with the question, "Will you be my bridesmaid?" which prompts her to burst into laughter.

Gif via @nikkiwearstiara/TikTok

She added that she also started crying at this point, because of how she was touched by the gesture.

@nikkiwearstiara i love girlhood 🥺🫶 of course i said, YES! #fyp #taylorswift #theerastour #theerastoursg #erastourtaylorswift #bestfriend #lovestory #lovestoryproposal ♬ original sound - nikkiwearstiara

Awwwww.

Top screenshots via @nikkiwearstiara/TikTok

