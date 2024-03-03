More proposals on day 2 of Taylor Swift S'pore concert

Several proposals were spotted by fans attending Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert in Singapore on Mar. 3.

For the uninitiated, the time for someone to get down on one knee is when Swift performs one of her most popular songs, "Love Story".

The song goes:

"He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring, and said 'Marry me, Juliet, you'll never have to be alone I love you and that's all I really know'."

At least two lucky couples got engaged at the show.

Fans cheer for happy couple

In one of the proposals, the Swifties around the couple were beyond thrilled to witness and capture the moment.

In a video taken by a Mothership reader, the man put the ring on his girlfriend's finger after popping the question.

The two kissed, while the fans around them jumped for joy and cheered in celebration with them.

Man drops ring in excitement

At a different section of the National Stadium, another got down on one knee.

Unfortunately, although she said yes, the ring fell out of the box.

As the man took a moment to search for it, the woman sang along with Swift.

Top images via Mothership reader.