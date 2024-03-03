Back

3 'Love Story' proposals spotted at Taylor Swift's first 'Eras Tour' concert in S'pore

Three Romeos got down on one knee.

Khine Zin Htet | March 03, 2024, 12:22 PM

Events

There were not one, not two but at least three proposals at the first night of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" stop in Singapore on Mar. 2, 2024.

Fans of the American pop star may know that it has become a trend for some to get down on one knee and propose to their loved ones during her song "Love Story".

This happens at the part of the song where it goes:

"He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring, and said 'Marry me, Juliet, you'll never have to be alone I love you and that's all I really know'."

Three Romeos were spotted at Saturday's show proposing to their partners.

A "Love story" proposal

One proposal was captured and posted by TikTok user @ryllissima, with over 58,000 views.

@ryllissima Lover ❤️❤️❤️ congrats! #taylorswift #proposal #theerastour #weddingproposal #swifties #singapore ♬ original sound - Ryllissima

In the video, a man can be seen on one knee with a ring while his girlfriend looks at him, surprised.

Gif via @ryllissima/TikTok

Many concert-goers around them can be seen cheering as the girl accepted the ring and the pair hugged.

Gif via @ryllissima/TikTok

Another "Love Story" proposal

Another proposal was captured by TikTok user @themichylala who wrote in the caption that she was hoping to "witness" a proposal during the concert.

@themichylala Excuse my scream 😂 , i was hoping to Witness a proposal then it came true infront of my eyes! It was a magical night at Taylor Swift Era’s tour #taylorswift #erastourtaylorswift #taylorswiftsingapore #erastoursingapore ♬ original sound - Themichylala

Her wish came true as while she was filming the "Love Story" stage, she spotted the proposal happening several rows below her.

She managed to film the aftermath of the proposal where the couple can be seen hugging, with cheers from the audience around them.

Gif via @themichylala/TikTok

Yet another "Love Story" proposal

A lucky lady who got proposed to during "Love Story" posted her proposal on Xiaohongshu.

The woman, Viel, wrote in the caption that she did not expect her boyfriend to propose that day and was jumping to the song when he knelt down.

In the video, her boyfriend can be seen on one knee while she was dancing and jumping to the song, unaware of what he was doing.

Gif via Viel/Xiaohongshu

When she finally spotted him, she stopped dancing and covered her mouth in shock.

One man can be heard shouting in Mandarin, "Marry him, marry him".

Gif via Viel/Xiaohongshu

She then finally accepted the ring and the pair embraced.

@mothershipsg She said yes! #singapore #taylorswift #theerastour #tiktoksg ♬ original sound - Mothership

Top photos from @ryllissima/TikTok, @themichylala/TikTok and Viel/Xiaohongshu

