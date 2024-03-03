3 'Love Story' proposals spotted at Taylor Swift's first 'Eras Tour' concert in S'pore

There were not one, not two but at least three proposals at the first night of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" stop in Singapore on Mar. 2, 2024.

Fans of the American pop star may know that it has become a trend for some to get down on one knee and propose to their loved ones during her song "Love Story".

This happens at the part of the song where it goes:

"He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring, and said 'Marry me, Juliet, you'll never have to be alone I love you and that's all I really know'."

Three Romeos were spotted at Saturday's show proposing to their partners.

A "Love story" proposal

One proposal was captured and posted by TikTok user @ryllissima, with over 58,000 views.

In the video, a man can be seen on one knee with a ring while his girlfriend looks at him, surprised.

Many concert-goers around them can be seen cheering as the girl accepted the ring and the pair hugged.

Another "Love Story" proposal

Another proposal was captured by TikTok user @themichylala who wrote in the caption that she was hoping to "witness" a proposal during the concert.

Her wish came true as while she was filming the "Love Story" stage, she spotted the proposal happening several rows below her.

She managed to film the aftermath of the proposal where the couple can be seen hugging, with cheers from the audience around them.

Yet another "Love Story" proposal

A lucky lady who got proposed to during "Love Story" posted her proposal on Xiaohongshu.

The woman, Viel, wrote in the caption that she did not expect her boyfriend to propose that day and was jumping to the song when he knelt down.

In the video, her boyfriend can be seen on one knee while she was dancing and jumping to the song, unaware of what he was doing.

When she finally spotted him, she stopped dancing and covered her mouth in shock.

One man can be heard shouting in Mandarin, "Marry him, marry him".

She then finally accepted the ring and the pair embraced.

Top photos from @ryllissima/TikTok, @themichylala/TikTok and Viel/Xiaohongshu