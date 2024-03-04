Blackpink's Lisa & Taylor Swift meet after day 2 concert in S'pore

Swifties and Blinks can cheer once more as their favourite people met in person.

Lisa surprised fans by making an appearance on day two of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" in Singapore.

This happened a day after she met with K-pop boy group Shinee, which held their concert on Mar. 2, the first day of Swift's concert.

Lisa, 26, met Swift, 34, backstage after the American pop star's concert at the National Stadium on Mar. 3 and posted photos of them together.

Top image via @lalalalisa_m/Instagram