Blackpink’s Lisa spotted at Taylor Swift day 2 in S'pore

Swifties and Blinks — Blackpink's fans, are in for a treat today.

K-pop girl group Blackpink's member Lisa was spotted on day 2 of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" in Singapore.

Lisa made a surprise appearance in Singapore on Feb. 29, 2024, and many speculated that she was here to attend Swift's concert.

However, she pulled another surprise on fans and made an appearance at K-pop boy group Shinee's concert on Mar. 2, instead of Swift's day 1 concert.

Lisa attends "Eras Tour" day 2

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Lisa at Swift's concert on Mar. 3.

Photos and videos of the singer were posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In one video posted by user @13decTS, Lisa can be seen walking on the floor of the National Stadium with staff flanking her.

The artiste was dressed in all black and was seen being escorted to an area.

Another video posted on Xiaohongshu shows Lisa sitting at a cordoned-off section in the stadium.

It seems that fans' speculation that Lisa was in town for Swift's concert was right after all.

Top photo from @13decTS/X and momo/Xiaohongshu