Back

S'pore car tries to cut queue at JB Aeon Mall by getting passenger to reserve parking lot with body

The car tried to reverse into a bonnet-first parking lot.

Belmont Lay | February 15, 2024, 03:15 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singaporeans in Malaysia have been appearing in the news for the wrong reasons recently.

And here's another incident that has left a sour taste in the mouths of Malaysians.

A Singapore-registered car was seen trying to cut the queue to park at a lot at the car park at Aeon Mall Tebrau City in Johor Bahru.

Footage of the incident was shared on Facebook on Feb. 13, 2024.

What video showed

As seen in the video, the vehicle recording the footage was waiting for a parked white Toyota Alphard to reverse out of the parking lot as it was leaving the premises.

The cars in the video could be seen parked bonnet-first, a common practice in Malaysia.

However, a red Toyota Prius+ with a Singapore licence plate arrived just as the Toyota Alphard was reversing out.

Its intentions of occupying the soon-to-be vacated lot were apparently obvious as the car recording the footage inched forward to deter the Toyota Prius+ from cutting the queue to park in the lot.

Passenger used body to block vehicle

To ensure they secured the parking lot, a passenger was then seen alighting from the Toyota Prius+ even before the Toyota Alphard pulled out of the lot.

The man walked to the empty lot and stood there to prevent the car recording the footage from parking, even though it was waiting to do so and could proceed bonnet-first.

As the man blocked the passage of the vehicle waiting to park, he gesticulated to the driver with a scowl on his face.

The Toyota Prius+ then tried to reverse park, which proved futile as it was not able to fully execute the manoeuvre given the tight angle.

Left eventually

The standstill came to an end when the driver of the Toyota Prius+ acknowledged that the vehicle recording the footage was also trying to park.

The man who was standing in the lot then walked back to the red car while looking displeased.

Responses

Responses to the video unanimously panned the behaviour of the people in the Singapore-registered car.

One commenter, though, defended without proof, by insisting that the occupants of the red car could be Singapore permanent residents and not Singaporeans, as he believed that Singaporeans are "not so terrible".

Top photos via

How to survive the National Stadium crowd for Ed Sheeran's S'pore concert

Don't say we never share.

February 15, 2024, 02:49 PM

Cat, spooked by 'firecracker', leaps from 12th floor Bukit Panjang flat & survives

The cat sustained multiple injuries on its paw, hard palate and spine.

February 15, 2024, 02:32 PM

Michelin-awarded Zion Road prawn noodle hawker sued by childhood friend of 30 years after S$350k business fails

The restaurant was not profitable due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

February 15, 2024, 01:44 PM

S'pore actors Richie Koh & Hayley Woo apparently dating

Hmm.

February 15, 2024, 12:50 PM

Prabowo declares victory, vows to be a president for all Indonesians

Third time's the charm.

February 15, 2024, 12:04 PM

New tonkatsu place at Raffles City serves beef cutlets at S$19.80, katsu sandos at S$9.80

Who says you can’t taste pictures?

February 15, 2024, 12:00 PM

Monitor lizard run over by bicycle at Gardens by the Bay, cyclists urged to slow down & be mindful of wildlife

Please be careful.

February 15, 2024, 10:55 AM

Jewel Changi Airport having free Taylor Swift singalong event & giving out friendship bracelets on Mar. 1

Enchanted.

February 15, 2024, 10:23 AM

SPF officers met while fighting crime, now married & 'partners in crime'

'How I Met Your Mother' is their favourite show.

February 15, 2024, 10:11 AM

129 S'pore drug abusers below age 20 arrested in 2023, youngest aged 14

The CNB is "very concerned that drug abuse seems to be starting at a much younger age".

February 15, 2024, 10:07 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.