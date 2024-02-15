S'pore car tries to cut queue at JB Aeon Mall by getting passenger to reserve parking lot with body

Singaporeans in Malaysia have been appearing in the news for the wrong reasons recently.

And here's another incident that has left a sour taste in the mouths of Malaysians.

A Singapore-registered car was seen trying to cut the queue to park at a lot at the car park at Aeon Mall Tebrau City in Johor Bahru.

Footage of the incident was shared on Facebook on Feb. 13, 2024.

What video showed

As seen in the video, the vehicle recording the footage was waiting for a parked white Toyota Alphard to reverse out of the parking lot as it was leaving the premises.

The cars in the video could be seen parked bonnet-first, a common practice in Malaysia.

However, a red Toyota Prius+ with a Singapore licence plate arrived just as the Toyota Alphard was reversing out.

Its intentions of occupying the soon-to-be vacated lot were apparently obvious as the car recording the footage inched forward to deter the Toyota Prius+ from cutting the queue to park in the lot.

Passenger used body to block vehicle

To ensure they secured the parking lot, a passenger was then seen alighting from the Toyota Prius+ even before the Toyota Alphard pulled out of the lot.

The man walked to the empty lot and stood there to prevent the car recording the footage from parking, even though it was waiting to do so and could proceed bonnet-first.

As the man blocked the passage of the vehicle waiting to park, he gesticulated to the driver with a scowl on his face.

The Toyota Prius+ then tried to reverse park, which proved futile as it was not able to fully execute the manoeuvre given the tight angle.

Left eventually

The standstill came to an end when the driver of the Toyota Prius+ acknowledged that the vehicle recording the footage was also trying to park.

The man who was standing in the lot then walked back to the red car while looking displeased.

Responses

Responses to the video unanimously panned the behaviour of the people in the Singapore-registered car.

One commenter, though, defended without proof, by insisting that the occupants of the red car could be Singapore permanent residents and not Singaporeans, as he believed that Singaporeans are "not so terrible".

